Food Network star Anne Burrell dies at the age of 55: 'Her boundless love remains eternal'

Food Network star Anne Burrell has died at the age of 55.

"Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered," her family said in a statement. "Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal."

Anne attends City Harvest Presents The 2025 Gala: Carnaval in 2025

Known as the longtime host of Worst Cooks in America, Anne was a fan favorite known for her platinum blonde hair and signature laugh.

Born on September 21, 1969, Anne was inspired by her mother’s home-cooked meals and television icon, Julia Child. She attended Canisius College in Buffalo before pursuing a culinary career at the prestigious Culinary Institute of America, where she graduated in 1996, and the Italian Culinary Institute for Foreigners.

Mario Batali and Anne were friends for years

She worked under celebrity chef Lidia Bastianich, and became friends with Chef Mario Batali.

In 2005 Mario asked Anne to serve as one of his sous chefs for the pilot of his rebooted Iron Chef America series which saw a challenger chef compete against one of the resident "Iron Chefs".

Anne was a sous chef on Iron Chef

She continued in that role throughout the first six seasons, and built her own fanbase, launching Secrets of a Restaurant Chef in 2008.

In 2010, Anne was asked to partner with Chef Beau MacMillan to front a new series by Food Network named Worst Cooks in America. The show took wannabe chefs through "culinary boot camp" on their journey to become better, and she won the first three seasons.

Anne and husband Stuart Claxton attend City Harvest Presents The 40th Anniversary Gala in 2023

Anne also authored two cookbooks,: the 2011 New York Times bestseller, Cook Like a Rock Star, and Own Your Kitchen: Recipes to Inspire and Empower, and was also head chef at restaurants including Centro Vinoteca, Savoy, and Felidia.

For much of her career Anne also served on the advisory board of the Garden of Dreams Foundation, was a celebrity ambassador for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, and a dedicated member of City Harvest’s Food Council.

Chefs Koren Grieveson and Anne in 2014

In 2012 Anne released a statement confirming that she had been in a relationship with her girlfriend, chef Koren Grieveson, for two years; she disputed claims that cookbook author Ted Allen had outed her on a radio show, insisting she never kept her sexuality secret.

Anne met her husband, Simon, on Bumble in 2018, and they married on October 16, 2021.

She is survived by her children – Isabella, Amelia and Nicolas – her brother Ben, mother Marlene, and stepson Javier.