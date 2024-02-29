Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers dies aged 66

Dave Myers, star of BBC One's Hairy Bikers, has passed away.

The sad news comes two years after the TV chef announced he was receiving treatment for an unspecified form of cancer.

His co-star and close friend Si King paid an emotional tribute on Thursday, confirming Dave had died "peacefully" surrounded by his family.

© Shutterstock Dave was beloved by fans

The full statement read: "I'm afraid I bear some sad news. Most of you will know Dave has been fighting cancer for the past couple of years.

"Last night, on 28th February 2024, with Lili, Dave's wife, his family, close friend David and myself by his side, he passed away peacefully at home. All who knew Dave are devastated at his passing. His beloved wife brought him such happiness as did her children, Iza and Sergiu who Dave loved like his own.

© Shutterstock Dave passed away surrounded by his friends and family

"Personally, I am not sure I can put into words on how I feel at the moment. My best friend is on a journey that for now, I can't follow. I will miss him every day and the bond and friendship we shared over half a lifetime. I wish you God's speed brother; you are and will remain a beacon in this world. See you on the other side. Love ya.

"I know Dave and his family would want me to thank all of you who sent messages of support in recent times. It meant the world to him, his family and all The Hairy Bikers team. I am sending you all much love and gratitude for those simple acts of kindness, generosity and spirit. We are eternally grateful for them.

"May I ask you all for one further kindness and allow Lili, his wife, his family, close friends and I some time and some peace to process our huge loss. I am sure I will see you all soon."

The official social media page for ITV's This Morning shared: "TV chef Dave Myers, best known as one half of the Hairy Bikers, has died at the age of 66. Our thoughts are with Dave's family and friends at this sad time."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Dave and Si shared an exceptionally close bond

Dave initially announced his cancer diagnosis in May 2022 and following the news underwent chemotherapy treatment.

In September 2023, in an interview with The Times, Dave said of his treatment: "I'm doing all right. It's a work in progress. We've had some hard years but this one's been… I've had 30 lots of chemo, spread over three weeks and then a week off. It's going the right way.

"That's five sessions every other week and then I go film in Scotland for two weeks, then go back on chemo, but that'll be twice a month."

Sharing an emotional moment alongside his close friend Si, he explained: "I've had to learn to walk again and ride my bike again, and to get on my bike again with Kingy in the sunshine brought tears to both our eyes."

"It's a funny thing chemotherapy, it's one of life's great levellers. It doesn't matter if you're on the telly or on the dole, if you get that then you're in the [expletive]. And sometimes the chemo does make you depressed.

"It's a type of chemical depression, and that's really hard, because everyone is telling you to be positive, but when the chemistry in your body is not telling you that story, that's harsh."