James Martin reveals lavish job offer away from Saturday Morning

James Martin's Saturday Morning is a must-have weekend fixture for his fans, but the TV chef has revealed that his work could take him away from the ITV show.

In an interview with Best magazine, the chef opened up about the year ahead of him and his career plans.

© Shutterstock James Martin revealed an exciting job offer

"We're recording the Saturday show all next year, I'm touring and there's a restaurant in Barbados that I've been offered, which I'd quite like to look at, too," the former Ready Steady Cook star revealed. "In between all that, I'm hoping for a day off."

James' luxe trips

James' work in the culinary industry has taken him all over the world and if he accepts the recent job offer, it won't be the first time he has headed to the Caribbean.

© Getty James has admitted to wanting to retire in St. Barts

Speaking to the Independent in 2012, James revealed that there is one Caribbean island that has "seduced" him.

"St. Barts in the Caribbean," the ex-Saturday Kitchen Live star confessed. "I want to retire there. It has the most frightening runway in the world – you drop off the edge of this cliff, land and hit the brakes quickly before you run into the sea – but if you could draw a perfect Caribbean island, it would be St Barts. I wanted to buy a house there after being there for 24 hours."

© Getty James loves to relax on the Amalfi Coast in Italy

Meanwhile, the TV presenter admitted that the Amalfi Coast is his favourite place to kick back when not on TV or in the kitchen.

"Every corner you drive around feels like it opens a whole new world," he said. "It's just beautiful scenery and some of the most amazing, winding roads. The region is fantastic for food, too. It's famous for San Marzano tomatoes that grow near Vesuvius, buffalo mozzarella, great seafood and Amalfi lemons."

James' TV career

Prior to hosting James Martin's Saturday Morning, the culinary expert took over the role of host of Saturday Kitchen from Antony Worrall Thompson.

© Instagram James Martin cooks for special guests on his ITV show

He stepped back from the BBC role, which he held between 2006 and 2016, admitting that he wanted to concentrate on other work commitments and enjoy a Saturday morning lie-in.

© Alamy James has appeared on many TV cooking shows

He started presenting Saturday Morning for ITV in 2017. At the time, James said: "I didn't want to do any more TV then, I wanted to concentrate on my restaurants. But ITV tempted me with the Saturday morning show."