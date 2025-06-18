Meet Anne Burrell's husband of only 4 years — who she leaves behind after death at 55

Food Network fans and Anne Burrell's family are mourning her tragic, and seemingly unexpected, death.

The beloved Worst Cooks in America star, who was 55, was found dead in her Brooklyn, New York on Tuesday, June 17.

Though a cause of death has not been released yet, People reports that according to a 911 call report from the New York City Fire Department, a person called in at 7:50 a.m. concerned that she had suffered cardiac arrest.

© Getty Anne and Stuart's last mayor public appearance was in April

"Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered," her family shared in a statement confirming her death. "Anne's light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal."

Anne is survived by her husband Stuart Claxton, his son Javier, as well as her mother Marlene, her sister Jane, her children Isabella, Amelia and Nicolas, and her brother Ben.

Read on for everything we know about the late chef's family life.

© Instagram The couple wed in 2021

Anne and Stuart's love story

Anne and Stuart, who tied the knot in 2021, met in 2018 on Bumble, the popular dating app where women make the first move.

Two years later, amid the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, they found themselves in quarantine in her hometown of Cazenovia, New York, where Stuart ultimately proposed.

"Fortuitously, I brought the ring," Stuart said during an appearance on TODAY. "Anne's mother has a townhouse and lovely apartment. I asked her for permission to ask Anne to marry me and we then started planning and getting things together."

"We had a lovely dinner. I kept bringing the conversation around to our past and relationship, and kept getting these bemused looks from Anne," he further shared.

They ultimately tied the knot in October 2021, at an estate in Cazenovia, a small town in upstate New York near Syracuse.

© Instagram They lived in Brooklyn with Stuart's son Javier and their two cats

Stuart works in marketing

Stuart is the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at NextUp, according to the company's website. The organization describes itself as "the leading national membership organization that provides our community learning and hands-on leadership experiences to build the next generation of leaders and an inclusive workplace culture that advances all women in business."

His profile on their website indicates he was born in England, but relocated to New York in 2002 to launch the Guinness World Records office in the U.S., and has over 20 years experience in the marketing and communications field.

© Instagram Anne and Stuart on her 55th birthday

She was a stepmom

Anne was a stepmom to Stuart's son from a previous relationship, Javier, who per his company profile, "is taller than him." The couple were also parents to two cats, Marcia and Nancy.