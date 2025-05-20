Meet The Bold & the Beautiful star Jacqueline MacInnes Wood's famous husband and four lookalike sons

We know and love Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as the strong-willed Steffy Forrester on The Bold & the Beautiful, but in real life, she is also a loving mother of four children with a fifth on the way.

The soap star announced that she was expecting again in March 2025, after welcoming four sons with her husband Elan Ruspoli.

She shares Rise, six, Lenix, four, Brando, three, and Valor, one, with the talent agent, who has worked with the likes of Eddie Redmayne, Toni Collette and Luke Wilson.

While Jacqueline works to maintain her children's privacy, she does share the occasional glimpse inside her happy family, delighting fans with their sweet antics.

Join HELLO! as we discover all there is to know about Jacqueline's loving husband and brood of kids.

Meeting her match

© Variety via Getty Images Jacqueline and Elan eloped in 2018

Jacqueline and Elan eloped while on vacation in Italy in 2018, a year after announcing their engagement. He is a partner at the talent acquisition company William Morris Endeavor and has even branched out into film production in recent years.

The pair prioritize their family above all else, and make sure to incorporate me-time into their busy schedules. "Making time for family is everything to us," she told Soaps.com. "We make time to spend with the kids and each other."

"And he's very good about making sure I get me time, whether it's taking a bubble bath or putting on a facial," she added. "It's important to have a partner you can lean on, and that goes both ways." The 38-year-old also emphasized the importance of having an open line of communication with her husband so that resentment won't grow.

© Penske Media via Getty Images The pair always make time for each other

"No. 1 is to take care of each other and ourselves. You'll have a happy home that way," she told the outlet. "We start at the top of the month. We have a conversation in a neutral place where we talk about what we want and need and what we could be doing better rather than sweep it under the rug and let it build so that you explode in anger."

She continued: "We make sure the first of the month, we check in."

Jacqueline and her husband come from small families, and were on the same page about welcoming a large brood of kids when the time came. "I'm sort of an only child, because there's a 20-year age difference between myself and my sister," she explained. "And my husband is an only child, so we love that our children have siblings."

Early days of motherhood

© Instagram Jacqueline and Elan welcomed their eldest son in 2019

Jacqueline and Elan welcomed baby Rise in March 2019, with his name holding a special meaning for the couple.

Rise signifies "growth, the simplicity of moving forward," she told People. "We look to our son as an uplifting force toward positive change and a better world."

While she largely keeps Rise and his siblings out of the spotlight, the actress did share that her eldest is Elan's mini-me.

© Instagram The soap star rarely shows her children's faces on social media

"I feel as though I gave birth to my husband," she told Soaps In Depth. "He has Elan's eyes, which are very distinct, but he has my nose. And there's a dimple on his chin, which we actually think he got from my mom."

Rise took on being a responsible older brother quickly when his brother Lenix was born in February 2021, followed by Brando in May 2022 and Valor in August 2023.

Bun in the oven

© Instagram She is pregnant with her fifth child

The Canadian-born star announced she was expecting her fifth baby in a newsletter sent out to her fans in March. "I'm almost seven months pregnant! Our family is beyond excited, and my kids are over the moon," she wrote.

"It's such a special time in our home - so much love, energy, and anticipation!"

She added that she had been prioritizing her health ahead of the birth and working on her strength. "So grateful I focused on building strength before pregnancy! It's made carrying my kids and performing emotional scenes much easier," she shared.

A proud boy mom

© Instagram Jacqueline shares four sons with Elan

Jacqueline is a proud mom of four boys, and shared that gender didn't matter when it came to her children.

"We just want a big family," she revealed on Michael Fairman TV ahead of Valor's birth. "I do hear, 'You're trying for that girl, right?' I think four children is nice and even, and this will be the last one."

She has not revealed the gender of her fifth baby, instead opting to surprise her army of fans.

Dedication to the craft

The B&B crew hid her pregnancy on the show

Working while pregnant is never easy, particularly when starring in a TV show watched by millions of viewers every week.

Jacqueline revealed that the B&B crew were forced to get creative to avoid shots of her growing belly, as her pregnancy was not written into the script.

"They've been doing certain shots and body shots," she said on Michael Fairman TV. "I know it'll be that time where it turns, and I'll really pop and they'll be having full close-ups on me again to cover me up."

© CBS via Getty Images The show's schedule allows her to spend time with her children

She added that the show had accommodated her needs as a busy mom of four, ensuring that her schedule allowed her to see her children.

"The show has been extremely accommodating. I wouldn't have it any other way," she declared. "I love being able to work in Los Angeles, close to my home…It is boot camp for the days that we're doing it, but they've scheduled me in a way where I can just hit it and quit it and go back to being a mom."

