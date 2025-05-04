Wyatt Russell reveals why wife Meredith Hagner would 'kill' him in rare family comment

Meredith Hagner will always be supportive of her husband Wyatt Russell — but there are boundaries.

The couple recently made a loved-up appearance in Los Angeles for the premiere of Thunderbolts*, the 22 Jump Street actor's latest Marvel movie.

The film also features Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Lewis Pullman, and Geraldine Viswanathan, among others, plus, a terrifying stunt from the Little Women actress.

© Getty Meredith and Wyatt at the Thunderbolts* premiere

Speaking with People at the premiere of Florence's death-defying stunt — jumping off Malaysia's Merdeka 118, the second-tallest building in the world — Wyatt shared that his wife and kids make it unlikely he'll ever undertake a stunt like that.

"I couldn't do it, I got kids," he shared, adding: "I can't like, jump off the tallest building in the world. My wife would kill me."

Meredith and Wyatt have been married since 2019, and share two sons, Buddy, four, and Boone, one.

© Getty The actor with his Marvel co-stars

During the premiere, Wyatt also couldn't help but gush about his father, Kurt Russell, who is also part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), after starring as Star Lord's (Chris Pratt) father Ego in 2017's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter about whether he and his dad talk about their roles in the MCU when they're back at home, he confessed they didn't, noting that as a parent, "all you want [your kids] to do is to be happy."

© Instagram The couple share two sons

He added: "You want them to live a fulfilled life, and that's all my dad has ever cared about or talked about when it comes to movies."

Wyatt further shared that Kurt tends to give more "opinions about certain things" rather than advice, often asking: "How are you feeling? Do you like what you're doing?" regarding his children's careers. "It's just like hoping — I think — that you [and] your children are happy."

© Albert L. Ortega With his family in 2018

The doting dad also reflected during a recent press junket on how becoming a dad himself helped him relate to his parents, who have been together since 1983, a lot more.

Speaking with People, he said: "When you become a parent, you realize what your parents feel about you," adding: "And so you realize that all they want you to be is happy. They want you to live a fulfilled life, and that's all you care about for your kids. And so I'm imagining that's all my parents care about."