Anne Burrell revealed 'main purpose' of life just two months before untimely death

The Food Network's star Anne Burrell passed away aged just 55 on Tuesday, June 17, 2025.

A spokesperson for the FDNY shared with Newsweek that the TV host reportedly suffered cardiac arrest before her untimely death.

During City Harvest Presents the 2025 Gala: Carnaval's red carpet in April 2025, held in New York City, HELLO! spoke with Anne about her thriving career and passion.

WATCH: Anne Burrell reflects on life just months before passing

The late star enthusiastically expressed what she believed was the key to life and joy. When asked if "finding your purpose in life leads to happiness," without hesitation, the chef responded: "Absolutely. I believe that's important for everyone."

Anne had previously posted a picture of herself in her early twenties on social media, and she transparently shared that during those years she felt "unsure" of herself.

© Getty Images Anne Burrell passed away at the age of 55

The TV star explained that it was cooking that led her to feeling truly fulfilled in her life. Anne expressed: "I feel like that picture was from a time before I found myself and before I found my true calling, which is becoming a chef and cooking food and providing joy and happiness for other people."

© Instagram Anne shared this picture of herself when she was in her early 20s on her social media

When it came to reflecting on that difficult time, she added: "I look at that girl and I say, you know, she was about to find herself, but hadn’t quite yet, and so, she looked a little lost to me."

During her long and successful career, we're positive that Anne made that younger version of herself very proud.

Anne got her start at the Culinary Institute of America and she also studied overseas in Italy. Upon her return to New York, she had the pleasure of working under celebrity chef Lidia Bastianich.

© Getty Images The chef was the Food Network's darling

The reality TV darling's first series, Secrets of a Restaurant Chef made its debut in 2008, and the popular show ran up until 2012. The chef also created her own show, Worst Cooks in America in 2010 and the show had 28 successful seasons.

It was Anne's charisma, positivity and high energy that helped the star rise to fame and leave a lasting impact on her industry and beyond.

© Getty Images Anne is survived by her husband Stuart Claxton

"Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered," her family shared in a statement confirming her death. "Anne's light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal."

Anne is survived by her husband Stuart Claxton, his son Javier, as well as her mother Marlene, her sister Jane, her children Isabella, Amelia and Nicolas, and her brother Ben.