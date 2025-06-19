Tragic twist in death of Food Network star Anne Burrell emerges

Fans are mourning the devastating loss of Anne Burrell, after a tragic twist in her death sent shockwaves through the community.

The 55-year-old Food Network favourite, known for her unforgettable laugh, signature spiky platinum hair, and no-nonsense approach to the kitchen, was found unresponsive in her Brooklyn home on Tuesday morning. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Now, just days later, heartbreaking new information has emerged surrounding the circumstances of her passing. According to reports, law enforcement officials discovered a large quantity of "unknown pills" near Anne’s body, casting a shadow of uncertainty over what caused the celebrated chef’s sudden and tragic death.

While the official cause of death has not yet been confirmed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the presence of medication has added a chilling twist to what was already a deeply saddening story.

© WireImage Chef Anne Burrell passed away aged 55

Anne’s light touched millions

The Worst Cooks in America host was discovered by her husband, Stuart Claxton, early Tuesday morning after he had last seen her alive around 1:00am. Stuart reportedly called 911 after finding her collapsed in their bathroom, and was advised by the dispatcher to perform CPR. Whether or not he was able to do so remains unclear.

Paramedics from the New York Fire Department arrived on scene shortly after 7:50am, responding to a call of cardiac arrest. They attempted to resuscitate Anne but were tragically unable to revive her.

© Instagram Anne Burrell from her 55th birthday with her husband Stuart Claxton

In an emotional statement, Anne’s grieving family said: "Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered. Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal."

Flood of tributes for a culinary icon

Tributes have poured in from heartbroken fans and celebrities across the world. Gigi Hadid, who appeared alongside Anne on Beat Bobby Flay in 2023, posted a photo of the two beaming on set.

"I am heartbroken to hear of the loss of the great Anne Burrell," the model wrote. "As a longtime fan, getting to share this day with her was a dream come true. I wish we could have done it again. She was awesome. Rest in peace, legend."

© Michael Lavine Anne Burrell, Food Network

Fellow chef Carla Hall described Anne as "an incredible cook and teacher," while Carson Kressley, a close personal friend of Anne’s, revealed that they had spoken just days before her passing. The Queer Eye star shared a poignant throwback photo, calling her "a force of nature and joy."

Fans, too, have flooded Anne’s most recent Instagram post — shared just four days ago — with heartfelt messages.

© Getty Images for City Harvest Anne Burrell and Stuart Claxton in 2023

"This can’t be true. Chef Anne, you were vivacious, hilarious, full of life and reminded me of my mum. I’m so, so sorry," one follower wrote. Another added: "RIP Anne. You brought so much joy into our home through the TV screen. This is a huge loss."

A life built on passion and perseverance

Born and raised in upstate New York, Anne discovered her love for cooking from her mother and from watching Julia Child on TV. She earned her degree in communications from Canisius College in 1991 before pursuing her culinary dreams at the prestigious Culinary Institute of America, graduating in 1996.

Anne went on to work in some of New York City’s most iconic kitchens, including Felidia and Savoy in Soho, mastering the art of Mediterranean cuisine before becoming a familiar face on TV screens around the world.

Her breakout came with Secrets of a Restaurant Chef, but it was her role as co-host of Worst Cooks in America that made her a household name. The show, which ran for 28 seasons, showcased her sharp humour, tough-love mentorship and enormous heart, as she helped kitchen rookies become home-cooking pros.

She also appeared on Chopped, Chef Wanted, Food Network Star, and earlier this year, on the newly launched series House of Knives.

She lived every day with joy and flavour

In 2021, Anne married her longtime partner, marketing executive Stuart Claxton, in a stunning autumn-themed ceremony in her hometown of Cazenovia, New York. She was also a proud stepmother to Stuart’s son and remained close to her own siblings and their children. She is survived by her husband Stuart, her mother Marlene, sister Jane and Jane’s children Isabella, Amelia and Nicolas, and her brother Ben.

Books, fans, and unforgettable catchphrases

Anne was not only a star of the screen but a bestselling author too. Her two cookbooks, Cook Like a Rock Star and Own Your Kitchen: Recipes to Inspire & Empower, captured her philosophy of cooking with confidence and flair. She believed in making food accessible, fun, and most of all, joyful.

A spokesperson for Food Network said: "Anne was a remarkable person and culinary talent – teaching, competing and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring. Our thoughts are with Anne’s family, friends and fans during this time of tremendous loss."