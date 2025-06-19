ITV weather presenter dies aged 76 after dementia diagnosis

ITV weather presenter Wincey Willis has died aged 76.

The TV star, who was the first ever female national weather forecaster, died on 18 December last year, with the news only publicly announced on Wednesday this week.

Wincey was diagnosed with fronto-temporal dementia in 2015.

Wincey's TV career

Wincey, known and loved for her sunny disposition, joined TV-am as its weather presenter shortly after it started airing in 1983. After Greg Dyke was brought in as editor-in-chief to boost ratings, his deputy Clive Jones, suggested hiring Wincey Willis after watching her on ITV in the Tyne Tees region.

© Jackson/Daily Mail/Shutterstock Wincy Willis pictured with Jeremy Beadle and Anne Diamond in 1983

She garnered further popularity when she became the adjudicator on five series of the Channel 4 game show, Treasure Hunt, from 1984 to 1989.

After leaving TV-am in 1987, Wincey decided to step away from the small screen to fulfil her ambitions in nature conservation.

After writing two books, It's Raining Cats and Dogs and Greendays, and spending six months in Greece while monitoring a breeding turtle population, Wincey returned to broadcasting in 1993 with a wildlife slot in the regional show, Tyne Tees Weekend.

© Ken McKay/Shutterstock Wincey died in December last year

She later turned to radio, hosting shows on BBC Coventry & Warwickshire from 2006 to 2009, then The Big Day Out on BBC Hereford & Worcester for two years from 2010.

Tributes pour in

Tributes poured in for the weather presenter on social media, with screenwriter Russell T Davies writing: "That's a sad loss! I mentioned Wincey in the dialogue of Queer As Folk 2, and she hunted me down! She got hold of my email address just to tell me how delighted she was to be mentioned!

"She was absolutely hilarious and full of joy, what a lovely woman. We corresponded for years, having a wonderful laugh, she was a hoot. And what a great career! Adored her. Well done, Wincey, night darling," he concluded.

Many viewers also shared their sadness at the news, with one person posting on X: "So sad to hear about Wincey Willis. Many people remember her as a morning weather girl but I will always remember her for the TV game show Treasure Hunt," while another added: "Sad to hear of the death of 80s/90s weather presenter Wincey Willis at the age of 76."