Ariana Grande mourns heartbreaking family loss in emotional tribute

Ariana Grande announced on Tuesday that her beloved grandmother, affectionately known as Nonna Marjorie, had passed away aged 99.

The Wicked star took to Instagram to share the sad news, with her mother Joan writing a touching tribute on behalf of her family.

Rest in peace

© Instagram Ariana's mother posted a sweet tribute to Marjorie

"We are devastated to share that the beloved matriarch of our family has passed away," Joan wrote. "Marjorie (Nonna) Grande passed peacefully in her home and was surrounded by her family and loved ones for every moment of her last few weeks."

"We thank you for your love, support and for respecting our privacy as we grieve and celebrate her beautiful, extraordinary life," she added, alongside a photo of Marjorie as a young woman.

After resharing Joan's post on her Instagram story, Ariana added a photo of Marjorie with her husband Frank on their wedding day, simply captioning the snap, "Forever".

Nonna on a mission

© Getty Images for Time Ariana and Marjorie were extremely close

Marjorie was a fierce advocate for her granddaughter and encouraged her to follow her dreams of performing, prompting Ariana to audition for the musical Annie as a child.

Her Nonna would often accompany the 31-year-old to awards shows and industry events, and even became the oldest person to appear on the Billboard 100 chart for her contribution to Ariana's track "Ordinary Things".

"Celebrating the one and only, most beautiful Nonna who has now made history for being the senior most person to ever appear on the @billboard Hot100," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of Marjorie holding the plaque. "We love and thank you."

© Instagram She is the oldest person to hit the Billboard 100 charts

Nonna dropped some words of wisdom in the song, speaking about the eternal love she shared with her late husband Frank.

"And when he'd come home, and I'd see him / When he first gets off that train / It was like God almighty arrived / It was like seeing daylight," she said in the outro. "I mean, I could've packed up and left a million times, you know? / It's not that we never fought, you can overcome that, you know?"

She continued: "It is very easy, and as I told her / Never go to bed without kissin' goodnight / That's the worst thing to do, don't ever, ever do that / And if you can't, and if you don't feel comfortable doing it / You're in the wrong place, get out."

Saying goodbye

© Instagram Ariana's brother Frankie posted a moving tribute to Marjorie

The "Dangerous Woman" singer's older brother Frankie shared a moving tribute to his grandmother on Instagram on Tuesday, alongside a series of photos of the two together throughout his life.

"Dearest Nonna, How can I ever thank you enough for the countless lessons you wove into my heart over the years?" he began.

"You taught me how to love without conditions, how to dominate a three-card poker table, how to never ever take a bad picture, how to light up a dinner party just by being in the room, how to give the warmest, safest hugs, how to stand in my truth unapologetically."

© WireImage Marjorie was 99 years old when she passed

"I will carry that torch fiercely in your absence. No question. No option," he continued. "You always called me the apple of your eye, Nonna and you have always been mine. A best friend. My safe place."

"I love you endlessly, my sweet Nonna. I miss you more than words can hold. My heart is shattered, but I feel you watching over me, already so proud of everything I've done and all that is about to come," Frankie concluded.