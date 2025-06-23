Exclusive: Scarlette Douglas set for major move amid project 'close to her heart'

TV host Scarlette Douglas presents is renowned for her interior design skills on Worst House on the Street, has teamed up with Teens Unite – a charity dedicated to providing support to 13 to 24-year-olds during and after cancer – and Big Give, as they work towards opening their new facility in Hertfordshire.”

"I'm hoping to bring my interior design style into it and work on some of the bedrooms,” she tells us. “It’s such an amazing space, but ultimately it’s about how it’s going to help those that need it the most mentally, holistically."

It will be a place where young people can go with or without their families to spend time in nature, take part in activities and be around people who understand what they're going through.

© Instagram Scarlette and her brother Stu present Worst House on the Street

The 38-year-old broadcaster became involved with Teens Unite in November 2023 when she hosted one of their fundraising events, helping the charity to raise £50,000. "It was a no-brainer," she says. "It's such an important charity.

"Seven young people a day will be diagnosed with cancer. We need to help raise awareness and also try and give these young people the best life they can have while they’re going through something that’s so difficult and so hard."

While Scarlette, who previously covered Cynthia Erivo in the West End show I Can't Sing, is keen to use her talents for interiors to help her local community, she reveals she has her sights set on moving across the Atlantic.

Scarlette is studying for her property sales real estate license in Florida. She would love the opportunity to feature in a Miami version of the LA-based reality show Selling Sunset. “I’m thinking: Selling South Beach,” she laughs.

"With no plans on slowing down her successful TV career, Scarlette couldn’t be more empowered by the decision she made last year to freeze her eggs at the age of 37 – a process she documented on social media.

© Instagram The star spoke about the experience of freezing her eggs

"It was important to not just speak up as a woman but as a black woman,” she said at the time. “I feel great that I’ve done it. It’s taken a huge weight off because I’m career-driven.

"I don’t have to worry about getting into a relationship really quickly just because I want to have kids. Now I can take my time and find the right guy."

Big Give

The funding from Big Give will go towards the activities Teens Unite host for teenagers and young adults living with, and beyond cancer. These activities bring young people with a shared experience of cancer together, where they can learn new skills, find friendship, enjoy new experiences, and embrace life with, and beyond cancer.

Big Give is championing small charities across the UK in their upcoming Small Charity Week campaign, which runs from 23 June to 30th June. To support a small charity, visit: https://donate.biggive.org/small-charity-week-2025