Antiques Road Trip star's emotional admission about private family struggle

Antiques Road Trip expert Philip Serrell, 71, has spoken openly about his daughter's past struggles with an eating disorder.

The BBC presenter is married to Briony Serrell, and the couple share a daughter, Clementine.

Philip previously revealed how Clementine battled both bulimia and anorexia. He admitted that, as a father, he found it hard to understand what she was going through.

Speaking to MailOnline in 2016, he said: "As a dad, it's been very difficult, I've found it very hard to understand. I've spent 62 years enjoying eating and it's very hard not to say, 'Just eat, it's easy'."

He went on to share that Clementine had come through the illness on her own. He said: "I know she'd love to help others who are in a similar situation."

Clementine's honest story of recovery

Clementine, now a personal trainer, has spoken publicly about her journey. In 2020, she shared two photos showing her progress — one from the height of her illness and another showing her current health.

In the caption, she wrote: "Never think you can't escape," before detailing how her eating disorder began.

She explained that in 2011, after a difficult breakup, she developed bulimia. On New Year's Eve that year, she made herself sick "about eight times" and woke up the next day feeling "full of shame and utter self loathing".

The following year, she developed anorexia.

The hardest year

© Instagram Philip Serrell with his daughter

Clementine said 2012 was the most difficult period of her life. "That was the worst year, and Christmas, ever," she wrote.

"It was just pure hell, with no escape. I was TOTALLY consumed by the eating disorder, addicted to it, addicted to counting calories and 'burning off' what I could."

She explained: "I weighed EVERYTHING. I counted the calories in EVERYTHING. I hated what I'd become but I was petrified of giving up that addiction."

Clementine's honest words shed light on the mental toll of eating disorders. Her story is one of survival and slow but steady recovery.

Speaking out to help others

© BBC Philip Serrell is an Antiques Road Trip favourite

Despite her difficult experience, Clementine has been vocal about the importance of raising awareness. She said: "I will always talk about eating disorders, and I'll always be honest."

"I don't post things like this for any praise or anything like that but to show others that you can get your life back."

She added: "I genuinely believe EDs are still very misunderstood and that kills me a bit. This is a hard time to go through, especially if you have an eating disorder but know that there can be life on the other side."

A supportive family

© Instagram Christina Trevanion with co-stars Philip Serrell and Charles Hanson

Philip has continued to show his support for Clementine through her recovery. While he admitted he initially struggled to understand, he has praised his daughter’s strength.

Christmas was highlighted as a particularly challenging time. "People suffering with anorexia get booze and food shoved at them - and that's very hard to deal with," he told MailOnline.

Clementine's story offers hope for others who may be going through a similar situation. Her willingness to share her experience has resonated with many.

Raising awareness

© @christinatrevanion/Instagram Christina Trevanion and Philip Serrell

Eating disorder awareness remains an important issue. Clementine has used her platform to educate others and help remove stigma.

She has reminded followers that recovery is possible, even if it feels out of reach. Her experience shows that recovery is not always linear, but it is achievable.

Her story is a reminder that compassion, support and understanding are key.

Philip’s words as a father also highlight how eating disorders affect entire families. His openness has helped shed light on the reality behind the illness.

Clementine’s recovery journey continues to inspire. Her message is clear: help is out there, and there is life beyond the illness.