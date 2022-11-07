A Place in the Sun's Scarlette Douglas' super chic home she's left behind Presenter Scarlette has a gorgeous abode

A Place in the Sun star Scarlette Douglas has been dropped into the jungle to take part in I'm A Celebrity... Get Me out of Here 2022, but wait until you see the gorgeous home she's left behind.

Scarlette used to date musician Lyndrik Xela who has previously appeared on The Voice, but it is believed she is now single and lives in her property alone.

The star has shared glimpses into her private abode via her Instagram feed, revealing its colourful interiors and impeccable design features.

The star's living room is a riot of colour

Scarlette took a picture in her living room, revealing it has a large bay window, painted walls and vibrant touches. Her television is positioned on a bright yellow cabinet and there's a matching clock on the wall.

Her glass coffee table sits on a patchwork rug in a rainbow of shades and by the window there is an egg-shaped armchair adorned with cushions.

Scarlette likes bright coloured art at home

She clearly has an eye for interiors and loves bright colours, and one day Scarlette posed proudly in front of a large collage-style artwork positioned above a radiator in what could be a hallway.

Scarlette recently had her kitchen renovated

The star's cooking space has been given a makeover recently and she has chosen an all-grey theme with stylish finishing touches.

Scarlette also has a dreamy garden which features a small bit of patio and a large section of manicured lawn. There are lots of trees in her outdoor space, proving ample privacy and a natural look to her garden.

The presenter has a large garden which is perfectly manicured

During the Black Lives Matter movement, the star made a stand on her social media feed as she wore a 'we can't breathe' t-shirt while sitting on her stairs. Despite the rest of her house being full of colour, this particular area is kept muted with beige carpet and white walls.

Speaking to This is Money last year, Scarlette opened up about earning a whole house deposit in just one day!

The stairs appear to be in the only plain space in her house

Back in 2015, the same year she made her debut on the popular Channel 4 show, she appeared in an advert for Sure deodorant.

"In total, I was paid almost £45,000. I still cannot believe I earned that much for a day's work. I used it to put down a deposit on a house," Scarlette revealed.

