Youtube fox rescue star Mikayla Raines, 29, dies by suicide as 'broken' husband speaks out

Mikayla Raines has died by suicide at the age of 29, her husband Ethan confirmed.

In a heartbreaking Instagram post on June 24, he revealed the Save a Fox founder died by suicide "a couple days ago."

The emotional video featured a visibly distraught Ethan talking to the camera through tears.

"This is a video I never planned on making and it's completely devastating having to sit down and write this out," he began.

After confirming she "passed away," he called it the most "difficult time of my life."

"Mikayla was truly the most amazing and inspiring individual I have ever known," he said during his lengthy message. "And not having her here makes everything feel empty. I feel broken."

Ethan said he had to perform CPR on Mikayla for 15 minutes before the paramedics arrived, but they couldn't revive her.

"She couldn't bear what she was feeling any longer and she ended her life," he added.

He spoke of Mikaela's daughter Freya's devastation at the loss of her mom and said she was "heartbroken."

Ethan vowed to continue her work and said: "I hope to have your support going forward so that we can do good in her name."

Mikayla founded her non-profit in 2017 when she was 20 and Ethan called her personality and work "selfless."

He confessed she was also "sensitive to everything," but that didn't always work in her favor.

"On one hand, it allowed her endless empathy for those in her care," Ethan continued. "But it also means that she took everything negative to heart."

Mikayla had been hurt by an alleged "online bullying campaign," against her and her non profit in recent years.

Ethan said she was hurt further when people "she considered friends," joined in the reported smear campaign. "Things got worse in recent months," he confirmed.

“[Mikayla] felt as if the entire world had turned against her," he said. "She couldn’t bear what she was feeling any longer. And she ended her life. And it breaks my heart that is selfless and devoted her life to animals could have so much negativity pointed at her."

He urged people to look out for signs from loved ones "before it's too late."

Please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org if you or someone you know is considering suicide.