Teen idol passes away aged 81 after cancer battle

'60s heartthrob Bobby Sherman has passed away aged 81, after being diagnosed with stage four cancer in March.

Bobby's wife Brigitte Poublon announced the tragic news via a statement posted to Instagram by the couple's close friend John Stamos, revealing that he died peacefully in the hospital.

Saying goodbye

© Instagram Brigitte shared the tragic news in a statement posted to social media

"It is with the heaviest heart that I share the passing of my beloved husband, Bobby Sherman," Brigitte wrote in the statement.

"Bobby left this world holding my hand - just as he held up our life with love, courage, and unwavering grace through all 29 beautiful years of marriage. I was his Cinderella, and he was my Prince Charming. Even in his final days, he stayed strong for me. That's who Bobby was - brave, gentle, and full of light."

© CBS via Getty Images Bobby rose to fame in the '60s

"As he rested, I read him fan letters from all over the world - words of love and gratitude that lifted his spirits and reminded him of how deeply he was cherished," she continued. "He soaked up every word with that familiar sparkle in his eye."

"And yes, he still found time to crack well-timed jokes - Bobby had a wonderful, wicked sense of humor. It never left him. He could light up a room with a look, a quip, or one of his classic, one-liners," she wrote.

A life well-lived

© WireImage He became an EMT in his later years

Brigitte then detailed how incredible his entertainment career was, with hits like "Little Woman" and "Easy Come, Easy Go" to his name. The widow added that he traded in his microphone for "the back of an ambulance", choosing to become an EMT in his later years.

"He saved lives. He showed us what real heroism looks like - quiet, selfless, and deeply human," she wrote.

Brigitte added: "Bobby is survived by his two sons, Tyler and Christopher, and six beautiful grandchildren. He lived with integrity, gave without hesitation, and loved with his whole heart. And though our family feels his loss profoundly, we also feel the warmth of his legacy - his voice, his laughter, his music, his mission."

© Instagram John Stamos shared his own tribute to the '60s icon

"Thank you to every fan who ever sang along, who ever wrote a letter, who ever sent love his way. He felt it. Rest gently, my love. With gratitude and love, Brigitte Poublon Sherman," she concluded.

John shared a brief word of sorrow for his late friend, writing: "From one ex-teen idol to another - rest in peace Bobby Sherman."

An incredible legacy

© Jason Kempin He is survived by his wife and two sons

Bobby shot to fame in the '60s as a house singer on the variety show Shindig!, and starred in the TV series Here Come the Brides, cementing his status as a bonafide talent.

Throughout his career, he also appeared in The Monkees and The Partridge Family, and enjoyed a successful music career before retiring from the entertainment industry to work as an EMT. Brigitte first announced that Bobby had been diagnosed with cancer in March, and shared an update on his condition with fans in April.

She explained that the star was "terminally ill" and receiving home care as his condition rapidly deteriorated. "He was doing crossword puzzles with me in the last few days. And then all of a sudden Saturday, he turned around and…he's just sleeping more and his body's not working anymore. It's not. Everything's shutting down," she told Fox News Digital.