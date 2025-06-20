Nick Carter's new transformation leaves fans saying the same thing

Nick Carter revealed a major transformation on Thursday that shocked fans, causing them to express their excitement ahead of his Vegas residency with his group the Backstreet Boys.

The singer took to Instagram to share a photo while out and about in Las Vegas, wearing a red tee and a gray cap.

A major transformation

© Instagram Nick looked noticeably different in his latest post

Nick looked noticeably different in the snap, and has seemingly been working hard at rehearsals for the upcoming shows. "Soaking up some Vegas heat before today's rehearsals," he wrote in the caption.

Fans instantly jumped to the comment section to praise him for his new venture, with one writing, "Best of luck I'm sure the shows will be legendary," while another added, "I hope your rehearsals went well!"

© Instagram He has been working hard ahead of the Backstreet Boys' Vegas residency

The 45-year-old has been on a series of health journeys throughout his life and shared that he was "20 pounds down [with] 10 more to go" in a 2022 Instagram post.

"I'm nowhere near where I would like to be," he wrote. "But I'm closer to my goal of being back in shape before our upcoming residency in Vegas."

Living with grief

© Getty Images Nick has tragically lost three of his four siblings

Nick has endured an incredible amount of pain in recent years, after losing his brother Aaron in 2022 and his sister BJ in 2023 in drug-related deaths.

His only remaining sibling is Angel Carter, Aaron's twin sister, after the family also lost their sister Leslie in 2012.

"It may take a lifetime to fully process the loss my family has endured over the years – most recently, with the sudden passing of our sister Bobbie Jean," Nick wrote on Instagram after her death.

© Instagram The singer shared a touching tribute to his late sister

"I am completely heartbroken. Thank you for all your love and kind words," he added. "We are reminded again that life is precious, fleeting, and to cherish the time we have with the ones we love. I know she is finally at peace with God. I love you BJ."

Angel, 37, also took to Instagram to mourn the loss of her only remaining sister. "Experiencing innocence instead of being burdened by trauma, pain, and suffering is incredibly important for children, particularly at such a young age," she wrote.

"I know why Leslie, Aaron, and now you ended up in the circumstances that you did. I share that pain we experienced during our childhood and I'm sorry you didn't have an opportunity for a better life."

Brotherly bond

© WireImage The duo shared a tumultuous relationship

Nick particularly struggled to deal with Aaron's death, after the pair had endured a turbulent relationship over the years.

"It's still unbelievable to me," Nick told E! News a year after Aaron passed away. "I'm still processing the whole situation and trying to make sense of it – because it hasn't."

"But I'm hoping that one day I can make sense of it all," he continued. "No matter what he and I had gone through in our lives, we always were able to make amends, always were able to get back to that place, and now I can't anymore and it hurts."

