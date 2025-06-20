Netflix star tragically killed in Hamptons hit-and-run crash

Netflix reality star Sara Burack has died in a hit-and-run crash in the Hamptons. She was 40 years old.

Sara was struck by a vehicle on Montauk Highway in Hampton Bays on Thursday afternoon. The driver fled the scene.

A 911 call was made just before 3pm. Officers found Sara unconscious in the road, near the Villa Paul Restaurant.

She was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital. She was later pronounced dead.

Police searching for hit-and-run driver

Southampton Town Police have launched an investigation into the crash. No arrests have been made.

Authorities have not released a description of the suspect or vehicle. The driver remains at large.

Sara’s death has shocked fans and colleagues. Tributes have begun to appear across social media.

Sara was known for Million Dollar Beach House

Sara appeared on Netflix’s Million Dollar Beach House in 2020. The show followed a group of estate agents selling luxury homes in the Hamptons.

She worked as a real estate broker with Nest Seekers International. The company specialises in high-end property in New York City and beyond.

Sara had built a strong reputation in both the city and the Hamptons. She left the firm last year but stayed in touch with her colleagues.

Speaking ahead of the show’s release, Sara said: "With scenes from broker open houses, polo games, life and more, there is sure to be an awww from viewers."

Real estate was her true passion

Sara discovered her passion for property after working in her family’s construction business. She spent summers managing holiday homes before becoming a broker full-time.

She once said: "I have always been intrigued by real estate projects and decided to become a broker after my experience as a summer property manager in the summer house I would rent."

Sara split her time between New York City and the Hamptons. She specialised in second homes and investment properties.

"Buyers go all out with these homes!" she told Hamptons.com.

Tributes from friends and former colleagues

Geoff Gifkins, Hamptons regional manager for Nest Seekers, paid tribute to his former colleague. He said Sara had kept in contact with the team even after her departure.

He told Newsday: "Our thoughts and prayers are with family and friends. Please be kind and respectful as this is a tremendous loss to her parents and close friends."

Sara was also known for her charity work and close personal friendships. Paulette Corsair, a family friend and fellow agent, said she had seen Sara just hours before her death.

She said: "I want people to remember she was an amazing person who really cared for people. She was a hardworking real estate agent who was there for others."

Sara had a strong academic background

Sara studied at Franklin and Marshall College in Pennsylvania. She completed her degree in three years.

She also studied abroad twice in London. Her StreetEasy profile highlighted her international background and focus on business.

Sara was widely respected in her industry. She was described by those who knew her as smart, driven and generous.

Her sudden death has left her family and friends devastated. She is being remembered for her work ethic, warmth and passion for helping others.