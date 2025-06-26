Skip to main contentSkip to footer
LeAnn Rimes rushes off stage during performance after her teeth fall out
Subscribe
LeAnn Rimes rushes off stage during performance after her teeth fall out
Actress / Singer LeAnn Rimes visits Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on November 08, 2019 in Universal City, California.© Getty Images

LeAnn Rimes rushes off stage during performance after her teeth fall out

The "Can't Fight the Moonlight," was midway through her song when it happened

Faye James
Senior Editor
6 minutes ago
Share this:

LeAnn Rimes has experienced her fair share of unexpected moments on stage, but nothing could quite prepare the Grammy-winning singer for what happened during her performance at the Skagit Valley Casino & Resort in Bow, Washington this weekend.

The 42-year-old star, best known for her smash hit "Can't Fight the Moonlight," was midway through her song "One Way Ticket" when she felt something shift in her mouth. It turned out to be the dental bridge in the front of her mouth, which had unexpectedly popped out mid-performance.

Taking to Instagram to share the jaw-dropping moment with fans, LeAnn recounted the surreal ordeal with a mix of humour and horror.

WATCH: LeAnn Rimes talks about major blip onstage

"We're going to do a little story time about how the show must go on," she began. "And this is the most epic example of how the show must go on."

With endearing honesty, LeAnn continued: "So last night, I was on stage in the middle of 'One Way Ticket.' I feel something pop in my mouth. And if you've been around, you know I've had a lot of dental surgeries, and I have a bridge in the front. It fell out in the middle of my song."

Singer and songwriter LeAnn Rimes is seen performing during Salute to Service: The United States Army Field Band featuring LeAnn Rimes on July 03, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania© Getty Images
Singer and songwriter LeAnn Rimes spoke about her teeth falling out onstage

In classic showbiz style, LeAnn didn't let the dental mishap derail the evening. Instead, she paused the performance briefly, darted to the side of the stage to reinsert the bridge, and returned to the spotlight with her signature poise.

"I just had to get real with everybody and tell them exactly what was happening or else I would have had to walk off stage," she said. "And so, for the rest of the show, I was literally like this—pushing my teeth in every couple of lines and singing."

LeAnn Rimes singing in boho dress© Getty
LeAnn Rimes had to jump off mid performance

She added: "I don't usually have firsts in my career. That was a first and hopefully a last. I hope my teeth stay in tonight. We shall see. The front row, get ready for something to fly out. If you catch them, please return them."

The candid admission struck a chord with fans, many of whom praised the star for her grace under pressure and ability to laugh at herself.

leann rimes the story so far tour london o2 arena© Getty Images
LeAnn was praised by fans for her ability to laugh at herself

"There wasn't a thing I could do about it except either walk off or just hold my teeth in," she continued. "So I just ran with it."

LeAnn said she hoped other performers might take heart from her very public blunder.

"The show can go on in the midst of sheer, utter embarrassment," she said, chuckling.

This isn’t the first time LeAnn has had to grapple with a performance-halting health issue. In 2014, while performing in Oklahoma, she suffered a jaw dislocation that left her unable to do an encore.

At the time, she tweeted: "Oklahoma!!!! I love you so much! I'm sorry for no encore. I had my jaw pop out of place & I can't hear out of my left ear. #tmjsucks"

She added: "I had the best time tonight with my Oklahoma fans! I love y'all!"

LeAnn rimes and Eddie cibrian selfie© Instagram
LeAnn married Eddie in 2011

LeAnn, who is married to actor Eddie Cibrian, has been candid about her long-standing dental struggles. In 2013, she filed a malpractice lawsuit against her former dentist, claiming his attempts to fit her with veneers had left her in significant pain. 

According to court documents, LeAnn alleged she had endured "severe tooth pain, gum inflammation and chronic gum bleeding" as a result of the botched dental work.

Two years later, she revealed she had undergone her 29th dental surgery.

Despite these painful chapters, LeAnn continues to face adversity with resilience and an unshakable sense of humour. Her fans, both in the audience and online, lauded her for keeping calm and carrying on through what she described as a "nightmare come to life."

As she told her followers this weekend, "I don’t usually have firsts in my career, but this was a first. And hopefully a last."

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Celebrity News
See more
Read More