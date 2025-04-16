LeAnn Rimes' stepson is almost identical to dad Eddie Cibrian in new photos on 18th birthday: 'Holy Cow'

LeAnn Rimes' stepson is growing up fast as he ushered in his milestone 18th birthday on Tuesday. To celebrate the big day, Eddie Cibrian took to his Instagram to post a special tribute to his lookalike son.

The 51-year-old shared a photo of himself posing with Jake, set against the backdrop of a stunning pink-flowered tree. The father-and-son duo looked like twins as they coordinated in matching monochromatic ensembles. Eddie donned an ivory-hued t-shirt as he held up his phone to capture the image.

© Instagram Eddie Cibrian celebrated his son's 18th birthday

Meanwhile, Jake rocked a simple black T-shirt and accessorized with a silver chain necklace. The 18-year-old's dark locks were styled into curtain bangs and he appeared in good spirits for the big day.

Eddie captioned the post: "We have birthday boy in the house! @jakecibrian is officially 18! Holy cow."

© Steven Simione The couple married in 2011

Jake's stepmother, LeAnn, joined in on the birthday celebrations as she left a sweet comment under the post. "My [heart emoji]," she penned.

The "Can't Fight The Moonlight" singer is a doting stepmom to her husband's two sons, Mason, 21, and Jake, 18, whom he shares with his ex-wife Brandi Glanville. The former couple were married from 2001 to 2009.

LeAnn and Eddie tied the knot back in 2011 and the singer has since been vocal in interviews about her blended family.

© Getty Images LeAnn is a stepmom to Eddie's two sons

"It’s been really rewarding to see them grow up, and know that I have a part in that," she told Refinery29 in 2017.

"That responsibility, to help raise kids, it’s something that hits you really hard. It was something I was up for the challenge of. They bring so much joy to my life, and it’s a new experience every day."

LeAnn's career news

It has been a big week of celebrations for the household as LeAnn was announced as The Voice's season 27 Mega Mentor on Tuesday. The country singer will assist the coaches and contestants on the NBC singing competition during the playoff round.

© Getty Images The singer celebrated major career news

LeAnn will support coaches John Legend and Adam Levine while Sheryl Crow will aid coaches Kelsea Ballerini and Michael Bublé.

Blended family

The Grammy Award-winning singer has maintained an amicable relationship with the mother of her stepsons. During an episode of her podcast Brandi Glanville Unfiltered in December last year, Brandi revealed she wanted her kids to spend the holidays with both their parents.

© Getty Images Brandi Glanville shares two sons with Eddie

"I went over there to my ex's house [for Christmas] because of my kids," she shared.

"I mean, you guys don't understand the love I have for these children. Like, I would take a bullet for them. What was I gonna do? Stay over here in my house, be lonely during Christmas or go be with, like, my beloved children and my in-laws who I'm obsessed with and love?."