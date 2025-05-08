LeAnn Rimes teases 'new adventure' after joining 9-1-1 spin-off in Nashville — details

The news is out! LeAnn Rimes is the latest star to be cast in Ryan Murphy's upcoming spin-off of 9-1-1, set in Nashville (appropriately titled 9-1-1: Nashville).

The singer and actress, 42, was revealed to be one of the new stars cast in the show alongside Kimberly Williams-Paisley. HELLO! has reached out to ABC for further comment.

Both stars then confirmed the news themselves on social media, with LeAnn taking to her Instagram page with a statement that began: "Somebody call 911 (Nashville)."

© Getty Images LeAnn Rimes will join the cast of "9-1-1: Nashville"

She continued: "The secret's out! I'm super excited to be joining @ryanmurphyproductions 9-1-1: Nashville alongside @chrisodonnell, @jessicacapshaw & @kimberlywilliamspaisley. I can't wait for you to meet my character. We're going to have some FUN!! Here's to a new adventure!"

"LET'S GOOOOOO," her new co-star Kimberly commented, with other fans also chiming in with: "Congratulations that's so fantastic. You're an amazing actress too," and: "That's amazing! What a cast! Have a ball," as well as: "Omg! 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lonestar are amazing shows so cannot wait for this especially now."

9-1-1: Nashville is the second spin-off of the flagship series, following 9-1-1: Lone Star, which concluded earlier this year after five seasons. The franchise originally premiered on FOX before moving to ABC.

© Getty Images Kimberly Williams-Paisley was also announced to be cast in the same update

LeAnn and Kimberly will join previously announced cast members Jessica Capshaw and fellow procedural alum Chris O'Donnell, of NCIS: Los Angeles fame.

Chris was the first cast member revealed back in March. Variety revealed at the time that the show will likely premiere during ABC's fall TV season in 2025-26, although an official date has not yet been set.

The publication further stated that Chris will play Captain Don Sharpe, described as "a rugged fire captain and rodeo rider who runs Nashville's busiest firehouse alongside his beloved son. Don is a devoted husband and family man, but he has his secrets."

© Getty Images Chris O'Donnell was the first confirmed cast member for the ABC spin-off

The Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear franchise was reportedly set to expand with a spin-off set in Las Vegas before being scrapped in favor of Nashville.

Jessica also reacted to the news when she was announced back in April, sharing on social media: "I had to swear on my new cowgirl boots I wouldn't tell anyone about this role until it was the right time. And now I FINALLY I get to share my excitement with you all (y'all)!!!"

© Disney The flagship "9-1-1" is currently in the midst of its eighth season

"Looks like @chrisodonnell and I (and so many exciting others) are heading to Nashville and we get to tell allllllll the stories… a giant sized thank you to @ryanmurphyproductions @bradfalchuk @timothyminear and @rashadraisani for putting me on the team and, of course, it feels so good to be back home at @abc," she continued, referring to her years-long stint on Grey's Anatomy.

The flagship 9-1-1 series is currently in its eighth season, currently airing on ABC. It returned after a winter break on March 6, 2025 with episode 17, "Don't Drink the Water," airing later today, May 8.