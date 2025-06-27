Rod Stewart shares unexpected 'life-changing' secret before Glastonbury show

Rod Stewart has surprised fans by sharing an unusual "life-changing" secret just days before his much-anticipated Glastonbury performance.

The iconic singer, 80, will appear on Glastonbury's legendary Pyramid Stage on Sunday, marking his return to the festival after a 23-year hiatus.

Ahead of his big moment, Rod revealed his latest quirky essential: a giant boombox-shaped toilet, designed in collaboration with charity WaterAid.

Rod’s unique Glastonbury essential

© Getty Sir Rod Stewart and WaterAid have a toilet at this year's Glastonbury Festival

Named the Boombox Bog, the toilet is not your typical backstage facility. The impressive structure resembles a giant blue boombox, complete with a leopard print pattern inspired by Rod's famously flamboyant style.

The boombox sits near the Pyramid Stage, where Rod will perform during the festival's famous Legends slot. It plays Rod's classic hits, including Da Ya Think I'm Sexy? and Sailing, along with custom water-themed messages from the rock legend himself.

This inventive idea has been created to raise awareness of the importance of clean water and sanitation around the globe. WaterAid, the international nonprofit behind the project, has partnered with Glastonbury Festival since 1994.

Why Rod calls this project "life-changing"

© Getty Sir Rod Stewart's toilet located near the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival

Speaking about the boombox-themed toilet, Rod explained the serious message behind his playful idea.

Rod said: "I’ve spent my life singing to packed arenas and festival crowds, but nothing hits a high note quite like clean water and a decent loo."

He added: "They might not be sexy, but they’re life-changing. That’s why I’ve teamed up with WaterAid to bring our funky Boombox Bog to Glastonbury Festival and shine a light on the importance of these everyday essentials that millions still live without."

Emphasising the project's lasting impact, Rod concluded: "Together, we’re creating change that’s gonna last forever."

WaterAid praises Rod's contribution

© Getty A WaterAid volunteer poses next to a bog in a boombox - a toilet housed behind the tape deck of a giant boombox, co-designed by Sir Rod Stewart and the charity - located near the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival

WaterAid’s Jennie York praised Rod for helping the cause through his unique initiative.

"We’re so grateful to Rod for helping share the amazing power of clean water and a decent toilet with the funkiest loo at Glastonbury Festival," she said.

Jennie highlighted how influential Rod’s involvement could be in raising global awareness of the importance of hygiene and sanitation.

Rod Stewart's long-awaited Glastonbury return

© Getty Images for ABA Rod Stewart will be a headliner at this year's Glastonbury Festival

Rod’s anticipated appearance at Glastonbury is especially meaningful after a challenging few months. The singer recently had to cancel several US tour dates after battling the flu.

He reassured fans he is back in top form and ready to take on one of the UK's most iconic music festivals.

Special guests teased for Glastonbury set

© Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Rod Stewart arrives at the 2025 American Music Awards

Adding to the excitement, Rod has hinted that he may not be performing alone. During an appearance on That Peter Crouch Podcast, Rod revealed he plans to reunite with former Faces bandmate Ronnie Wood.

When asked if he still kept in touch with his former bandmates, Rod shared: "Not really. Woody, I do a lot, just recently, because we’re going to do Glastonbury together."

Fans have been buzzing with anticipation ever since the announcement, eager to see the iconic duo share a stage once again.

Glastonbury 2025 promises a stellar line-up

© Alamy Stock Photo This year's Glastonbury Festival is going to be a big one

This year's Glastonbury Festival boasts a standout line-up of headliners alongside Rod. Fans will be treated to performances from British rock and pop favourites The 1975, legendary singer Neil Young and his band Chrome Hearts, and chart-topping US pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo.

The combination of legendary performers and current favourites is sure to attract huge crowds to Worthy Farm in Somerset.

Rod’s passion for charity work

© Getty Rod Stewart is preparing to headline Glastonbury this year

Rod has long been known for his commitment to charitable causes. His collaboration with WaterAid reflects his continued dedication to giving back and raising awareness about crucial global issues.

This inventive approach to charity work is typical of Rod’s lively personality, combining humour with a sincere desire to make a positive impact.

Fans react positively to Rod's revelation

© Getty Rod Stewart looks on from the stands during the William Hill Premiership match between Celtic FC and St Mirren FC at Celtic Park

Since Rod unveiled his quirky Glastonbury toilet, fans have been quick to praise his creativity and dedication to charity work on social media.

One follower wrote: "This is why we love you, Rod! Always thinking of others and never afraid to have fun doing it."

Glastonbury festival: 5 surprising facts © Alamy Stock Photo 1. £1 entry fee The first Glastonbury festival, 'The Pilton Pop, Blues & Folk Festival', was held in 1970 on a farm, with over 1,500 people attending. The entry fee was £1 and included free camping and free milk! 2. Giza inspiration Did you know that the pyramids of Giza in Egypt inspired the iconic pyramids of Glastonbury? The pyramid stage even aligns with the same ley line as Stonehenge and Glastonbury Abbey, since the festival used to be held on the day of the summer solstice. 3. A lot of acres From the huge crowds, it's not hard to see that Glastonbury is huge! To be specific, the grounds are 1,100 acres, which is the equivalent of 500 football pitches. Plus, the length of the fence around the festival is 8 miles long. 4. Secret stage Glastonbury has a secret stage called The Underground Piano Bar, and every year it is located in a new area of the festival. However, it's tricky to find as the stage is never on the map... 5. Record-breaking performers Sir Paul McCartney became the oldest ever solo headliner in 2022 at the age of 80. On the flip side, Billie Eilish became the youngest ever headliner of the festival in 2022 at age 20.

Another commented: "Brilliant idea! Only Rod Stewart could make a toilet this iconic."

As the weekend approaches, excitement continues to build for Rod’s Sunday performance at Glastonbury. Fans of all ages are eager to see what surprises the singer has planned for his set.