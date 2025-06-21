Penny Lancaster twins with husband Rod Stewart during lavish holiday

Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart are currently enjoying a lavish break as the couple headed to La Cervara, the place where they exchanged their vows in 2007.

Penny drew attention to their Italian break with a series of serene photos from their travels, including one where she wore the most gorgeous green dress. The plunging item accentuated the star's hourglass figure, and Penny accessorised with an eye-catching pair of drop earrings, completing the whole look with a pair of sandals.

The star shared other snaps from their adventure, including a picture of the abbey where she and Rod married. "Where we said I do 18 years ago," she lovingly wrote.

© Instagram Penny looked divine in her gorgeous outfit

Penny also shared an insight into their "messy" lunch, with the duo twinning in their outfits, both opting for something white to eat a prawn rigatoni. A risky combination!

"Making a mess of ourselves," Penny joked in the caption as she tucked into her seafood dish.

© Instagram The couple celebrated their anniversary in Italy

The final image saw the couple enjoying some traditional Italian gelato, with Penny only adding a heart sticker to her post.

Anniversary trip

The couple are likely on the trip to mark their anniversary, which took place earlier this week on 16 June. And in a post shared with fans, Penny shared some previously unknown details about her wedding to the singer.

The mother-of-two revealed she wore a secret second wedding dress for an intimate moment with her new husband on a boat. The pair sat at the helm facing away from the camera in Portofino, with Penny draping her arm across Rod's shoulders in a white chiffon slip dress with spaghetti straps.

© Instagram The couple enjoyed some gelato

For her relaxed beauty look, the bride kept her honey-blonde hair in loose beachy waves, while Rod matched his wife in a white jacket and black trousers.

"Sailing into the port of St Margarita, 18 years ago, to register our marriage before the religious ceremony later that afternoon [white heart] 2007," Penny captioned the unearthed photo.

© Instagram Penny shared a throwback snap of the pair's wedding

'Maggie May' singer Rod reposted it alongside the gushing message: "18 years of love, affection and undiminished devotion. What a woman she is!"