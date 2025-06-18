Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster's tall son Alastair, 19, undergoes hair transformation in new photos

Former model and Loose Women presenter Penny Lancaster resembled a ray of sunshine as she attended Royal Ascot on Tuesday with her model son, Alastair.

For the glamorous outing, Penny rocked a kaleidoscopic dark floral dress by Dolce and Gabbana emblazoned with pansies in shades of pink, purple and yellow. Her summer frock featured capped sleeves, a plunging neckline and a lace-trimmed hemline.

She spruced up her look with a raffia bee bag, some strappy gold heels and raspberry pink wide-brim hat by Annabeth Fenley adorned with feathered details and beaded embellishments.

As for hair and makeup, Penny opted for a sunkissed look complete with rosy blush and a slick of glossy pink lipstick. She wore her flaxen tresses in a chic updo, leaving several curled stands loose for elegant face-framing.

© Getty Images Penny looked sublime in a vintage floral dress and a raspberry pink hat

Alastair, meanwhile, looked so tall as he towered over his mother in a smart tailcoat, pinstripe trousers and a pink tie. A dove grey top hat and a sparkling thistle brooch completed his look.

The teen, who recently dropped out of university where he was studying fashion design, also appeared to debut a longer hairdo, swapping out his dark chocolate-hued tresses for a longer mane with sunkissed caramel highlights.

© Getty Images Penny and Alastair attended day one of Royal Ascot

While the pair looked the part, Penny revealed that Alastair's outfit only came together at the last minute thanks to a last-minute hat hire. In a post shared to her Instagram Stories, she uploaded a beaming selfie of the mother-son duo, which she captioned: "Last minute hat hire for Alastair #ascot @coles_menswear."

© Instagram Alastair rocked a new hairdo with blonde highlights

Penny shares Alastair, 19, and Aiden, 14, with her rocker husband Rod Stewart whom she wed in 2007. The 'Maggie May' hitmaker is also a doting dad to six other children from past relationships, and a devoted grandfather to four little ones.

Having created a beautiful, blended family, Penny's sons, Alastair and Aiden are very close to their half-siblings, many of whom live in the US. "We like to take every opportunity to bring the family, children, and grandchildren together," Penny previously said.

© Instagram Penny and Rod share two sons together

"Part of the family lives in America, part in England, so it requires a lot of planning, but at least two or three times a year, the whole clan comes together."

Rod has also spoken about their unique family set-up, telling PEOPLE: "I have to be several different fathers because of the different age groups of my kids. You really have to treat all of them as individuals with individual problems."

© Shutterstock Penny and Rod wed in 2007

Penny and Rod crossed paths in January 1999 when Penny, then aged 27, asked for Rod's autograph at the Dorchester Hotel. They didn't embark on a romance until months later, with the pair eventually tying the knot in Portofino in 2007, with their two-year-old son Alastair in attendance.

They welcomed their youngest son, Aiden, in 2011, and subsequently renewed their wedding vows at their sprawling Essex home in 2017.