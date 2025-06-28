Rod Stewart makes 'heartbreaking' confession ahead of Glastonbury performance

Rod Stewart has made an emotional admission ahead of his Glastonbury return. The 80-year-old is due to take on the iconic “legends” slot at the festival this weekend.

The singer last performed at Glastonbury in 2002. But ahead of this year's performance, Rod has shared that he has no memory of his previous set.

'I don't remember a thing'

© Getty Images for ABA Rod Stewart will be a headliner at this year's Glastonbury Festival

Speaking to the BBC, Rod said: "I don't remember a thing. I do so many concerts, they all blend into one."

The 2002 performance was a major Glastonbury moment. It saw around 100,000 people sing 'Sailing' together. But Rod says the pressure and pace of touring has made many memories fade.

Non-stop schedule takes its toll

© Shutterstock Rod Stewart doesn't remember his last Glastonbury performance

The confession highlights the toll a career in the spotlight can take. Rod has spent decades on the road, performing, recording and promoting his work.

He remains active, despite recently turning 80. But he has admitted that the emotional and physical demands of fame have caught up with him.

His most memorable show

© Getty Rod Stewart onstage at the 2025 American Music Awards

One performance Rod does remember is from New Year’s Eve in 1994. The gig took place on Copacabana Beach in Brazil in front of more than three million people.

"I was violently sick about an hour before I was supposed to go on," he revealed. "I didn’t think I was going to make it but luckily they got a doctor to sort me out."

Honest reflection over coffee

© Shutterstock The singer performing at Glastonbury Festival in 2002

Rod shared the stories while chatting to the BBC at the Devonshire pub in London. The singer said he is looking forward to his return to Glastonbury but has one issue with the slot.

"I just wish they wouldn’t call it the tea time slot," he said. "That sounds like pipe and slippers, doesn’t it?"

Rod’s Glastonbury setlist plans

© Getty Rod Stewart, 80, shares personal health update after worrying tour schedule change

Rod also confirmed that he has been negotiating with organisers. He wants to extend his set from 75 minutes to 90.

“Usually I do well over two hours, so there’s still a load of songs we won’t be able to do,” he explained.

His set is expected to include some of his biggest hits. That includes 'Maggie May', 'Do Ya Think I'm Sexy?', 'Stay With Me', and 'Downtown Train'.

A Glastonbury moment decades in the making

© Getty Images British rock singer Rod Stewart poses for a portrait in London, England, September 15, 1971

This year’s Glastonbury Festival will also feature performances by Olivia Rodrigo, Neil Young and Raye. Rod’s set will take place on Sunday afternoon on the Pyramid Stage.

He joins a long line of legends who have taken the Sunday slot. That includes Diana Ross, Kylie Minogue, and Dolly Parton.

Despite his superstar status, Rod admitted he still gets nervous. "You never want to let the crowd down," he said.

An icon still going strong

© Getty Rod Stewart watching a match between Celtic FC and St Mirren FC at Celtic Park

Rod has been touring and releasing music for over six decades. He has sold more than 120 million records worldwide.

Despite health setbacks, including recent flu-related cancellations, he remains one of music’s most recognisable stars.

He’s also working on a new book, expected to focus on one of his great passions – model railways.

"I’ve always loved my trains," he said. "People are surprised by it, but it’s something that keeps me grounded."

Fans rally ahead of big weekend

© Getty Images for FIREAID Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster

Rod’s fans are already rallying ahead of Sunday’s show. Many have taken to social media to share their excitement and support.

One wrote: "Rod Stewart is going to steal Glastonbury. The man is a legend."

Another added: "This will be emotional. We love you Rod."

Rod’s Glastonbury performance is scheduled for Sunday 30 June. It will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.