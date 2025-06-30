Russell Crowe unveils dramatic weight loss in latest outing - see his incredible transformation

Russell Crowe turned heads in Malta over the weekend as he showcased a noticeably slimmer frame at the prestigious Golden Bee Awards.

The Oscar-winning Gladiator actor, 61, looked almost unrecognizable in a sleek, all-black ensemble that revealed his recent transformation.

Russell cut a polished figure on Sunday night in a tailored black suit, complemented by a matching dress shirt and vest.

© Shutterstock for Mediterrane Fil Russell unveiled his slim new physique

A golden pocket square provided a sophisticated pop of colour to his otherwise monochrome outfit, highlighting the actor’s eye for sharp red-carpet style.

Walking the red carpet alongside his fiancée Britney Theriot, the Hollywood veteran looked relaxed and content.

Britney, 33, looked effortlessly elegant in a minimalist longline shift dress and carried a classic designer handbag. The couple were all smiles as they posed for photos, drawing admiration from fellow guests and fans alike.

© PA Images via Getty Images Russell Crowe in 2024

Russell’s newly trim appearance follows a string of recent public outings that have left fans speculating about his health and wellness journey. While the actor has remained tight-lipped about his lifestyle changes, his latest appearance certainly hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Adding to the excitement of the night, Russell was spotted catching up with comedian-turned-author David Walliams during the ceremony. The pair were seen chatting animatedly, suggesting a shared sense of camaraderie amidst the glitz of the evening.

© Shutterstock for Mediterrane Fil Russell with his girlfriend

The outing comes amid mounting speculation that Russell and Britney could be planning to tie the knot in Rome. The couple first sparked engagement rumours last year when Britney was seen wearing a diamond ring during a holiday to Italy.

Fuel was added to the fire recently when the pair were reportedly seen visiting a historic church in the Eternal City during a romantic European getaway. Though the couple have yet to confirm any wedding plans publicly, fans are eagerly watching their next steps.

© Shutterstock for Mediterrane Fil Russell looks incredible in his latest outing

Russell and Britney began dating in 2020, and made headlines later that year when they confirmed their romance with a kiss on a tennis court.

Since then, the couple have been frequently photographed together in both Sydney and Coffs Harbour – where the actor is currently developing a $400 million film studio, playfully dubbed "Aussiewood".

The New Zealand-born star owns a 400-hectare property in Nana Glen, a rural town near Coffs Harbour, where he spends much of his time when not working on international film projects. The idyllic estate has been a long-time retreat for Russell and remains one of his most cherished escapes from the limelight.

© PA Images via Getty Images Russell back in July 2024

This isn’t the first time Russell has made headlines for his changing physique. Over the course of his career, the actor has undergone multiple transformations to suit the roles he’s playing – from gladiatorial muscle to later embracing a more robust frame in films like The Nice Guys. However, his latest appearance in Malta suggests a new era for the actor, who appears to be prioritising his wellbeing away from the camera.

Russell was previously married to Australian actress Danielle Spencer. The pair wed in a private ceremony at his Nana Glen property in April 2003 and welcomed two sons together, Charles and Tennyson. Although the couple separated in 2012 and finalised their divorce in 2018, they have remained amicable co-parents.

Speaking in a previous interview, Danielle described their ongoing friendship as one rooted in mutual respect. "We have a lot of respect for each other and I consider him to be a member of my family," she shared. "The marriage ended, but that didn't mean our friendship ended."