Blue Ivy Carter added makeup artist to her growing resume after she showcased her incredible skills in a recent video posted by her grandmother Tina Knowles.

Tina took to Instagram to share insight into Blue Ivy's special talent with the makeup brush, revealing that the 13-year-old stepped in when she needed to get glammed up at the last minute.

To see Blue Ivy's impressive skills, watch below...

WATCH: Blue Ivy's hidden talent revealed as fans all say the same thing

Secret skills

© Instagram The 13-year-old did her grandmother's makeup for an event

"Today I wanted to attend the @bluemarineparis runway show to see my grandson @iamjulezjsmith walk in the show!!" Tina wrote in the caption.

"I did not have a Makeup Artist so I asked my talented granddaughter Blue Ivy to do my makeup. She did a fabulous job. what yal think?"

In the clip, set to her daughter Beyoncé's track "II Hands II Heaven", Blue Ivy's hand can be seen applying red lipstick onto her grandmother's pout after completing an incredible makeup look on Tina.

© Instagram She is a dancer on Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter tour

The 71-year-old looked stunning with shimmering eyeshadow and perfectly arched brows, proving how talented her granddaughter was.

Fans and celebrities alike took to the comments to share how impressed they were at Blue Ivy's dedication, with one fan writing, "Blue is the stage manager, makeup artist, the dancer, the headliner. At this point blue is THE MOMENT," while another added, "Blue CARRYING at 13 years old is CRAZY! I absolutely love how y'all allow her to be herself and support who she is. It's beautiful to see."

Beyoncé's best friend and former Destiny's Child member Kelly Rowland simply chimed in, "WHOA!!" while another fan commented, "What can't she do."

© CBS via Getty Images Blue Ivy also helped Tina dye her eyebrows

She also loves to keep up with beauty trends, and gave Tina some sage advice two months prior, which the matriarch promptly followed.

"My beauty guru and my manager, Miss Blue Ivy Carter, has instructed me that I need to dye my eyebrows because they have little gray streaks in them," Tina said in an Instagram video.

"So that's what she's doing, and I can't wait to see the end results because right now I look like Dracula's mama or something."

A budding star

© Billboard via Getty Images Tina shared that she didn't want Blue Ivy to go into the entertainment industry

Tina couldn't be prouder of Beyoncé's eldest daughter, who has been working hard as a dancer on her mother's Cowboy Carter tour and winning hearts worldwide with her incredible moves.

The former hairdresser shared that while she didn't wish a life of fame on Blue Ivy, she would support her granddaughter regardless.

"My wish for her is that I wish that she would do something else," Tina told Extra. "I hope that she doesn't go into entertainment. I think it's a huge sacrifice. It's a huge sacrifice on your life."

© FilmMagic The budding star also voiced a character in Mufasa: The Lion King

"But if she chooses to do it, I'm going be right up front screaming and cheering," she continued. "But hopefully she'll choose something else, but what I do know? And that's why her mom let her do it, is because she got her confidence there. And it's beautiful to see."

The author added that it was so special to see Blue Ivy blossom with each performance. "It's the best, because at the end of the day, the most important bonus of that is I just see the confidence just growing every day," she said.

"Now we got the model pose and she is strutting and she is confident and that's the most important thing to me." Tina is also a proud grandmother to Beyoncé's twins Rumi and Sir, and her daughter Solange's son Julez Smith.