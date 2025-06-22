Sofia Richie unveils bold new look as fans rally around her

Sofia Richie is stepping out, and standing tall. The 26-year-old model and daughter of music legend Lionel Richie unveiled a chic new hairstyle over the weekend, marking a fresh chapter amid swirling speculation about her marriage to music executive Elliot Grainge.

It comes just days after the new mum finally broke her silence on unsubstantiated cheating rumours that surfaced online, following the birth of the couple’s daughter, Eloise, who recently turned one.

The stylish pair, who married in a breathtaking ceremony on the French Riviera last year, have since presented a united front, even returning to the same dreamy location for a summer getaway.

Taking to TikTok earlier this week, Sofia playfully shut down the gossip, appearing in a tongue-in-cheek video with Elliot as they read out ‘mean’ comments from an anonymous post accusing him of infidelity.

© Instagram Sofia showcased a bold new look

"Get that coin, sis," Elliot read aloud with a smirk, prompting Sofia to chuckle. "Why wouldn’t she want to be single again?" read another. As he continued through the comments, including one that boldly asked "That? Cheating on her?", the couple giggled, shrugged, and rolled their eyes.

"That’s mean," Elliot said gently, as Sofia affectionately filmed him. "What am I, Shrek?" he joked, leading to more laughter from the pair.

© Instagram Sofia stunned fans with her fresh new look

In her caption, Sofia quipped: "I had to break it to my husband that he’s not the people’s princess."

Fans were quick to rally behind the couple, flooding the comments with love and admiration. "NOW this is how you clear up rumours," one wrote. Another added, "Real ones love Elliot and know he treats you like a queen."

© Instagram Sofia showcases her French bob

And Sofia’s most recent Instagram post only added to the sense that she’s feeling more confident than ever.

Posing in a striking black top and striped maxi skirt, the mum-of-one debuted a sleek new ‘French bob’,a daring departure from her signature long waves. The caption? Simply: "French Bob."

Her radiant glow and breezy confidence sent fans into a frenzy, many of whom praised the new look as the perfect comeback amid the online noise. "She’s thriving, she’s glowing, she’s unbothered," wrote one follower.

Sofia’s star has only risen in the past two years. After confirming her romance with Elliot, 31, in 2021, the couple’s engagement in 2022, during a romantic trip to Hawaii, cemented them as one of Hollywood’s most beloved low-key power couples.

© Gilbert Flores Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge

Their wedding in April 2023, held at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, went viral for its ‘quiet luxury’ aesthetic, inspiring bridal Pinterest boards and fashion roundups the world over.

Now, as she continues to juggle motherhood and her meteoric rise as a lifestyle icon, Sofia remains refreshingly grounded. In a recent interview with L’Officiel, she opened up about her relationship with fame and social media, crediting her perspective for keeping her balanced.

"I never expected to get any positive feedback from social media," she said. "My happiness doesn’t depend on it. I’ve protected my mental health in that way throughout the years of being in the spotlight."