Lizzie McGuire star looks unrecognizable as she celebrates major milestone

The Lizzie McGuire Movie star Alex Borstein looked so different when she returned to the location of the film 22 years after the Hilary Duff-led flick was released.

The film, which was a spinoff from the Disney Channel series Lizzie McGuire, saw the plucky teen travel to Italy on a school trip and get mistaken for a famous Italian popstar, leading her on a Roman adventure.

Milestone moment

© Instagram Alex returned to the Trevi Fountain where the original movie was filmed

Alex played the school's principal Ms. Ungermeyer, who also led their Italian trip and spouted a slew of hilarious one-liners that fans still quote to this day.

"Well, it's been 22, or 23, years, but Ms. Ungermeyer is back," she said as she panned her camera to the Trevi Foundation in Rome, where a scene in the film took place.

"La Cita Eterna," she quipped, referencing her original line in the film, which means '"The Eternal City" in Italian. The star looked unrecognizable from her role in the film, thanks to her long dark hair and healthy glow.

© FilmMagic, Inc Alex starred at the strict school principal

"The [expletive] is back," Alex captioned the clip, which has garnered more than 167,000 likes and countless comments.

Fans took to the comment section to share their delight over the video, and throw in some of Ms Ungermeyer's best lines from the hit film.

"Correct me if I'm wrong but I think in Italian…that means a sneaky brown noser with a hidden agenda," one quipped, while another fan wrote, "Attention parents: shut your pie holes! (I always wanted to say that as a teacher)."

© WireImage The flick grossed $55 million at the box office

Alex was a fan-favorite from the classic Disney film, which grossed $55.5 million at the box office. The actress has had a prolific career, having appeared in Catwoman, A Million Ways to Die in the West, and more recently, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

For the series she nabbed an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in 2019, cementing her status as a beloved star.

She is best known to Millennials and Gen Z for her role in The Lizzie McGuire Movie, which was released in 2003 following two successful seasons of Lizzie McGuire on the Disney Channel.

High hopes

© The Walt Disney Company via Gett A reboot of the show was scrapped in 2020

Fans were overjoyed in 2019 when a reboot of the show was announced, with the original cast signed on to reprise their roles. Sadly, Hilary announced that the reboot had been scrapped in 2020 after a disagreement over the direction of the show.

"I've been so honored to have the character of Lizzie in my life," the star wrote on Instagram. "She has made such a lasting impact on many, including myself. To see the fans' loyalty and love for her, to this day, means so much to me."

"I know the efforts and conversations have been everywhere trying to make a reboot work, but sadly and despite everyone's best efforts, it isn't going to happen," she added. "I want any reboot of Lizzie to be honest and authentic to who Lizzie would be today. It's what the character deserves."

© Getty Images The actress revealed that the revival didn't feel "authentic" to the original show

Recently, another cast member opened up about the reboot and how disappointed he was about the cancelation. Jake Thomas, who played Lizzie's little brother Matt, spoke to E! News about the "bad timing" that led to the demise of the revival.

"Sometimes that just happens," he said. "It was bad timing with everything. It was right at the beginning of COVID."

He added that it was "crazy how embedded Lizzie McGuire has become within a millennial culture as something that we're still referencing today," sharing that "it blows my mind, and I'm thankful for that."