Ivanka Trump's towering daughter steals the show on lush Italian getaway

Ivanka Trump stepped out with her family in Venice ahead of the wedding of her friends Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez, who are set to tie the knot in the Italian city in a matter of days.

The First Daughter looked relaxed as she went sightseeing with her husband, Jared Kushner, and their three children Arabella, 13, Joseph, 10, and Theodore, eight. Yet it was Arabella's appearance that had fans doing a double take, with the teen walking tall beside her mother at the same height.

Towering teen

© Instagram Arabella is as tall as her mother at just 13 years old

Ivanka is unusually tall at 5' 11"; now, it seems that her 13-year-old daughter has already caught up to her and is still growing.

Arabella looked stunning in a green sundress with a tie around the waist, adding a beige wide-brimmed hat over her flowing brunette locks to complete the look.

Her mother sported a patterned white sundress and large sunglasses as she walked the streets with her family and took in the sights of the city.

© Instagram The teen stunned in a flowing green sundress as they explored the city

The 43-year-old later shared snaps from their vacation, with some taken at sunset with incredible views of Venice in the background.

In another shot, her son could be seen steering a gondola while their family enjoyed the ride, and in a third snap, they enjoyed a traditional glass-blowing class.

"Da Venezia, con amore," she captioned the post, which translates to "From Venice, with love" in Italian. One fan took to the comments to share their surprise at Arabella's transformation, writing, "Your daughter is almost as tall as you!"

Following in her footsteps

© Getty Images Arabella wore her mother's dress to a White House event in June

Just a week prior, Arabella was her mother's mini-me at a White House event celebrating the swearing-in of Jared's father as the US ambassador to France and Monaco.

She wore a white Emilia Wickstead midi dress last seen on Ivanka at a White House event in 2018, proving that Arabella is following in her mother's footsteps.

The 43-year-old previously shared that the middle schooler would help her get dressed in the morning, adding accessories to complete her outfits.

© Instagram Arabella is the eldest of Ivanka's three children

My style is classic with a modern twist," she told Romy & the Bunnies. "I like to wear pieces that are polished and chic, but I have to find looks that will transition seamlessly throughout the day among my roles as an executive, mother and a wife."

She added: "While motherhood hasn't changed my style, I often find myself being accessorized by Arabella these days – if you see me wearing a hot pink bow in my hair, that's the work of my little fashionista!"

Arabella's achievements

© Instagram Ivanka shared how proud she was of her daughter

The proud mom celebrated Arabella's bat mitzvah in June 2023 with a touching tribute to her eldest child.

"We couldn't be prouder of the extraordinary young woman she has become," Ivanka wrote on social media.

"Her kindness, creativity, humor, empathy and passion have filled our lives with so much joy and inspiration. May her Bat Mitzvah be the beginning of a beautiful and fulfilling chapter in her life."

She is a budding fashionista

Ivanka shared insight into her daughter's array of hobbies during a birthday post in 2024, writing: "Your beautiful singing and piano playing, our unforgettable horseback riding adventures, the strength and commitment you show in your Brazilian jiu-jitsu practice and our special girls-only date nights are moments I will forever cherish."

"Arabella, you inspire and amaze me every day. You are a remarkable young woman and my heart overflows with love for you," she concluded.

