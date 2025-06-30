David Beckham, Isla Fisher and Eddie Redmayne lead the star-studded arrivals on Day 1 of Wimbledon

The great and good of the showbiz world were out in full force on Monday as they gathered in SW19 for the start of Wimbledon.

The sporting occasion is steeped in history, and is renowned for its deep-rooted ties to the British royals whose relationship with the tournament dates back to 1907.

As the tennis action kicks off, join HELLO! as we take a closer look at all the star-studded arrivals on day one…

© Getty Images Dame Joanna Lumley Actress and presenter Dame Joanna Lumley looked effortlessly stylish, rocking a leopard print skirt, a loose linen white shirt, and a matching white top. Dressing for the mini heatwave, Joanna rounded off her chic look with a pair of burgundy-hued sunglasses.

© Getty Images Isla Fisher Now You See Me actress Isla Fisher served up a slice of 'La Dolce Vita' as she posed for photos at the prestigious tournament. Dressed to impress, the star opted for a lemon print corseted dress from Monique Lhuillier, which she paired with a small white handbag and some aviator sunglasses.



© PA Images via Getty Images David Beckham Sir David Beckham was spotted wearing a bandage on his arm as he arrived on centre court today. Despite undergoing surgery for a broken wrist injury, the former professional footballer appeared in high spirits, dressed in a smart cream suit and a chocolate-brown tie.



© GC Images Rochelle and Marvin Humes Rochelle Humes and her husband Marvin were all smiles as they made their way into the exclusive event. Opting for a shared neutral palette, the former singer looked pristine in a tailored trouser suit and a black wide-brim hat, while Marvin cut a dapper figure in a pinstripe linen suit and a white T-shirt.



© Getty Images Sam Thompson Former Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson looked so suave on day one, dressed in a pair of tailored linen trousers and a fine-knit polo top in charcoal grey. He rounded off his look with some clear sunglasses and a pair of smart white trainers.



© Getty Images Eddie Redmayne The Theory of Everything actor Eddie Redmayne attended Wimbledon with his wife Hannah. The couple, who tied the knot in 2014, looked picture-perfect for the occasion, dressed in sophisticated, tailored looks. Hannah opted for a scarlet hued silk dress adorned with polka dots, while Eddie looked debonair in a creamy-white suit and a khaki tie.



© Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Ima Chris O'Dowd and Dawn O'Porter Chris O'Dowd and his wife Dawn O'Porter opted for playful outfits with pastels reigning supreme. Bridesmaids actor Chris donned a quirky ice blue shirt peppered with lemons, while Dawn looked glam in a green and pink striped shirt dress complete with decorative green pockets and a candy-pink skirt.



© Getty Images Frankie Bridge and Ashely James Pals Frankie Bridge and Ashley James looked perfectly in sync as they arrived in matching Wimbledon-white outfits. Oozing quiet luxury, Frankie rocked a pinstripe midi dress with an asymmetrical neckline. She elevated her look with a waist-cinching belt, pointed black heels and some razor-thin sunglasses. Echoing Frankie's look, Ashley was the epitome of vintage glamour in a bejewelled mini dress and a straw boater hat.

