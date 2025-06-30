Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Wimbledon 2025: David Beckham, Isla Fisher and Eddie Redmayne lead the star-studded arrivals on Day 1
split image showing david beckham, isla fisher and eddie redmayne© Getty Images

David Beckham, Isla Fisher and Eddie Redmayne lead the star-studded arrivals on Day 1 of Wimbledon

A galaxy of stars flocked to SW19 for the start of the popular tennis tournament

Phoebe Tatham
News and Features Writer
2 minutes ago
The great and good of the showbiz world were out in full force on Monday as they gathered in SW19 for the start of Wimbledon.

The sporting occasion is steeped in history, and is renowned for its deep-rooted ties to the British royals whose relationship with the tournament dates back to 1907.

As the tennis action kicks off, join HELLO! as we take a closer look at all the star-studded arrivals on day one…

joanna lumley at wimbledon © Getty Images

Dame Joanna Lumley

Actress and presenter Dame Joanna Lumley looked effortlessly stylish, rocking a leopard print skirt, a loose linen white shirt, and a matching white top. 

Dressing for the mini heatwave, Joanna rounded off her chic look with a pair of burgundy-hued sunglasses. 

isla fisher in lemon dress at wimbledon© Getty Images

Isla Fisher

Now You See Me actress Isla Fisher served up a slice of 'La Dolce Vita' as she posed for photos at the prestigious tournament. 

Dressed to impress, the star opted for a lemon print corseted dress from Monique Lhuillier, which she paired with a small white handbag and some aviator sunglasses.

Sir David Beckham in the Royal Box on day one of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships© PA Images via Getty Images

David Beckham

Sir David Beckham was spotted wearing a bandage on his arm as he arrived on centre court today. 

Despite undergoing surgery for a broken wrist injury, the former professional footballer appeared in high spirits, dressed in a smart cream suit and a chocolate-brown tie.

Rochelle Humes and Marvin Humes© GC Images

Rochelle and Marvin Humes

Rochelle Humes and her husband Marvin were all smiles as they made their way into the exclusive event.

Opting for a shared neutral palette, the former singer looked pristine in a tailored trouser suit and a black wide-brim hat, while Marvin cut a dapper figure in a pinstripe linen suit and a white T-shirt.

sam thompson at wimbledon© Getty Images

Sam Thompson

Former Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson looked so suave on day one, dressed in a pair of tailored linen trousers and a fine-knit polo top in charcoal grey. 

He rounded off his look with some clear sunglasses and a pair of smart white trainers.

eddie redmayne with wife at wimbledon© Getty Images

Eddie Redmayne

The Theory of Everything actor Eddie Redmayne attended Wimbledon with his wife Hannah. The couple, who tied the knot in 2014, looked picture-perfect for the occasion, dressed in sophisticated, tailored looks.

Hannah opted for a scarlet hued silk dress adorned with polka dots, while Eddie looked debonair in a creamy-white suit and a khaki tie.

Dawn O'Porter and Chris O'Dowd© Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Ima

Chris O'Dowd and Dawn O'Porter

Chris O'Dowd and his wife Dawn O'Porter opted for playful outfits with pastels reigning supreme.

Bridesmaids actor Chris donned a quirky ice blue shirt peppered with lemons, while Dawn looked glam in a green and pink striped shirt dress complete with decorative green pockets and a candy-pink skirt.

frankie bridge and ashley james at wimbledon© Getty Images

Frankie Bridge and Ashely James

Pals Frankie Bridge and Ashley James looked perfectly in sync as they arrived in matching Wimbledon-white outfits. 

Oozing quiet luxury, Frankie rocked a pinstripe midi dress with an asymmetrical neckline. She elevated her look with a waist-cinching belt, pointed black heels and some razor-thin sunglasses. 

Echoing Frankie's look, Ashley was the epitome of vintage glamour in a bejewelled mini dress and a straw boater hat.

Wimbledon: 5 surprising facts

Media Image© AFP via Getty Images

1. A lot of tennis balls 

Throughout the tournaments, Wimbledon goes through over 50,000 tennis balls! After the first seven games, the balls are replaced and refrigerated to maintain bounce. 

2. Strawberries and cream

Tennis and strawberries are never apart throughout Wimbledon, and in fact, they only get the fruit from one supplier. Last year, Hugh Lowe Farm in Kent provided around 1.5 million strawberries over the two-week tournament. 

3. Rufus the Hawk

Rufus, the hawk, has been the protector of the Wimbledon courts for the past ten years. He flies above the grounds in the early AM to chase away any pigeons to maintain a pristine court condition. 

4. Prize money 

The winners of the ladies’ and gentlemen’s singles championships will each receive £2.2 million. Additionally, the winners of every round will also receive money, ranging from £1500 for the winner of the first round of mixed doubles, up to £1.1 million for the runner-up in the final.

5. Longest match in history

In June 2010, John Isner and Nicolas Mahut battled for 11 hours and 5 minutes over three days, with the longest match in professional tennis history. The match totalled 183 games, and John eventually won 70-68. 

