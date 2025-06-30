Kelly Clarkson kicks off countdown on long-awaited chapter amid show hiatus

The countdown is on for Kelly Clarkson and Las Vegas!

This summer, amid the between-season break from her eponymous talk show, the "Since U Been Gone" singer is making a highly-anticipated return to the stage with a Las Vegas residency.

The slate of shows officially kicks off on the Fourth of July at The Colosseum and Caesars Palace, and will include 18 performances through November 15.

Ahead of the exciting night, Kelly took to Instagram and shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse at rehearsals for the residency, which is titled Studio Sessions.

The trio of black and white photos capture the stage with her crew hard at work, and the array of instruments that will be used for her set.

"5 days till Vegas!" she wrote in her caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and express their excitement.

© Getty Images Kelly performing in Las Vegas in 2023

"EEEEEEeeeeeee…. Can't wait to see ya opening night!!!!" one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Very excited to go later this year!" and: "LFG!!!!!! So excited!!!" as well as: "Can't wait to see this show! It's going to be unreal. I'm anxious to know the setlist."

During one of Kelly's most recent performances, in Atlantic City, New Jersey, per Page Six, she told the audience she was "bummed" she couldn't go on tour because of her show's demanding schedule.

© Instagram Her residency will have 18 shows

"We haven't done a show in a while, y'all, 'cause I have a talk show. It's like a whole other job," she told the crowd, noting that being a single mom to her kids River and Remy doesn't make it easier. (Kelly divorced the kids' father Brandon Blackstock in 2022.)

© Getty Images Performing at the TODAY show in May

Nonetheless, she added that she was "so happy" to have been able to do a two-night stint at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena.

© Getty The singer's show will come back in late summer

Kelly, who hasn't been on tour since early 2019, further shared: "We are bummed 'cause we love doing shows, and it's hard to fit it in, so it's cool when it does work out with the schedule," adding: "And it's cool to get to see your faces and feed off y'all. Thank you so much for having so much energy."

The last time Kelly released an album was Chemistry in 2023, however she did recently release the single "Where Have You Been." She has been based in New York City since moving out of Los Angeles in 2023, and her show is slated to run at least until a seventh season through 2026.