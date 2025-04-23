Kelly Clarkson drums up support amid show shake-up as she prepares to leave NYC

Kelly Clarkson is gearing fans up for a back-to-back series of shows coming up amid her intermittent absences from her talk show.

The 42-year-old talk show host may have had some more absences from The Kelly Clarkson Show in recent weeks, the latest being a guest hosting stint from Andy Cohen, but she's also counting down to an exciting return to the stage.

On May 9 and 10, Kelly will headline two concerts at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, and she drummed up some enthusiasm among her fans with a tease.

© Getty Images Amid her recent absences, Kelly got fans excited about her new concerts

"Who has tickets for Atlantic City? Can't wait to see y'all there!" she wrote beside a photograph of her onstage at the venue, and fans were suitably thrilled by the update.

Kelly in Vegas

Later this year, Kelly will also be making her way back to Las Vegas for a new residency, titled Studio Sessions: The Las Vegas Residency, featuring her in-studio Kellyoke band.

The 18-date residency will kick off on July 4 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, continuing up until August 16. It will then break for three months before she returns for another week, November 7-15.

Kelly excitedly penned alongside her announcement back in February: "I'm so excited to be back in Vegas! We're bringing the studio to the stage this time with 'Studio Sessions'! See you soon! Be sure to sign up for fan club emails on my website, they could contain fun things!"

© Getty Images The singer will perform at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on May 9 and 10

"We're very excited," she said in a promotional video on social media. "We're bringing the studio to the stage, this time with studio sessions, which we are stoked about. We can't tell you all the things but we do have 18 shows on select dates, starting in July."

Kelly's record label

Recently, while interviewing Keke Palmer on the NBC talk show, the "Breakaway" singer also surprised by revealing she'd started her own record label.

© Getty Images She will also headline a residency in Las Vegas in July and November

"It's my first time in my career and I just now started my own label and I'm putting out my own stuff," she told the actress. "I've had some good teams, like, to work with, but there is nothing like being that 10-year-old again and being excited and nobody saying 'Oh, you should do this' and 'You should do this.'"

However, during an appearance soon after on Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce, she clarified that while had started a label, it was more so to release her own music independently rather than to sign and represent other artists.

© Getty Images Kelly moved to NYC after season 4 of "The Kelly Clarkson Show"

"I just had to create something because I'm releasing my stuff and it was like you have to release it through some kind of vessel," the mom-of-two explained. "So I'm not taking artists, and I'm really lucky to be clearing the air right now."

"Because it's not that I don't want to. I know a lot of amazing artists. My cup runneth over. I'm a single mom with two kids and like a lot going on."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Kelly Clarkson opens up about her plans for 2025

The "Because of You" hitmaker did add she found it liberating to be able to own her own creativity in such a way, saying: "We just shot a video in the little town that I live in in Montana, which is where I wrote the song. It's a really cool thing. It was just me, my band, and some really cool people I've known for decades."