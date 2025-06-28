Kelly Clarkson admits 'the headache was worth it' in teasing video that sparks huge fan reaction – watch

Kelly Clarkson is a powerhouse vocalist, but her fans weren't prepared for what she shared on Friday.

The 43-year-old has kicked off the countdown to her Las Vegas residency and floored her followers when she posted a teasing clip of herself hitting a high note with seemingly little difficulty.

Vocal prowess

In the video, Kelly is singing into a studio mic and appears to easily pull off the difficult vocal run, much to the amazement of her fans.

Kelly even appeared to be stunned by her vocal talents as at the end of the clip, she said to her producer: "So I'll just kinda, maybe just live in this for a minute. Because my head hurts."

© Instagram Kelly hit the high note with seemingly little difficulty

Captioning the clip, she said: "The headache was worth it #WhereHaveYouBeen #SongwritersOnReels #7DaysTillVegas."

Her fans were quick to react, with one commenting: "PERFECTION EVERY DAMN TIME KELLY CLARKSON!!!!!!"

© Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via G Kelly has an incredible singing voice

A second said: "Just so we're clear…most people would have expired after that note…IF they were able to hit it at all." A third added: "This is…another level. Alone on your throne."

A fourth said: "C'mon! Are you kidding? Out of this world. Kelly freaking Clarkson, we love you." A fifth joked: "Wait… confused… what kind of human is that?"

Las Vegas residency

Kelly kicks off her Studio Sessions: The Las Vegas Residency on July 4 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, continuing up until August 16. It will then break for three months before she returns for another week, November 7-15.

Sharing the news in February, she said: "I'm so excited to be back in Vegas! We're bringing the studio to the stage this time with 'Studio Sessions'! See you soon! Be sure to sign up for fan club emails on my website, they could contain fun things!"