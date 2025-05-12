Kelly Clarkson says she's 'bummed' as she addresses challenges with her talk show

There's a lot to love and be grateful for in having a successful talk show like Kelly Clarkson's, but it doesn't come without its challenges.

The American Idol alum's eponymous talk show has been on the air since 2019, and has become critically acclaimed, and earned several Emmys, in its six seasons.

In December, it was renewed for a seventh season — the third that will film from New York City instead of Los Angeles — however the "Since U Been Gone" singer isn't afraid to admit it's taking her away from other passions.

© Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via G Kelly has been hosting her show since 2019

During a recent performance in Atlantic City, New Jersey, per Page Six, Kelly told audiences she was "bummed" she couldn't go on tour because of her show's demanding schedule.

"We haven't done a show in a while, y'all, 'cause I have a talk show. It's like a whole other job," she told the crowd, noting that being a single mom to her kids River and Remy doesn't make it easier. (Kelly divorced the kids' father Brandon Blackstock in 2022.)

Nonetheless, she added that she was "so happy" to have been able to do a two-night stint at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena.

© Getty Images She hasn't been able to go on tour since the show started

Kelly, who hasn't been on tour since early 2019, further shared: "We are bummed 'cause we love doing shows, and it's hard to fit it in, so it's cool when it does work out with the schedule," adding: "And it's cool to get to see your faces and feed off y'all. Thank you so much for having so much energy."

The last time Kelly released an album was Chemistry in 2023, however she did recently release the single "Where Have You Been," and announced a Las Vegas residency at the Caesars Palace's The Colosseum, from July 4 to August 16.

© WireImage The singer divorced her ex-husband in 2022

Kelly, along with her family and show, moved to New York City in 2023 in an effort to be closer to her extended family. Speaking with TalkShopLive at the time about first telling her TV crew about the move, she recalled: "I talked to my crew back in January through tears because I have built such an amazing group of people," adding: "Obviously, we've been very successful and I love everybody I work with and we have such great relationships."

Still, she further shared: "I was like, 'Guys I need you to know what’s happening. It's either I'm not going to be able to continue with the show or I got to go the East Coast,'" and emphasized: "My family is East Coast. They're North Carolina-based. It was one of those things where I just had to."

© The Kelly Clarkson Show/NBCUniversal Her daughter recently made an appearance on the show

"There were a lot of personal things going on, too," Kelly also noted at the time, and that she felt that "our family, me and my kids, really needed a fresh start and I just could not get it here [in Los Angeles]."

Finally, expressing her appreciation for NBC for their understanding through the moving process, she said: "It was really cool that NBC backed me because I was, like, 'Y'all I love doing this show, I really do, I didn't even know I would but I got to make a change for me and my family so any chance we can maybe do this. I know we can't do this from my ranch, so, any chance we can do it in New York, which is at least closer to my family.'"