Scarlett Johansson shares poignant insight into relationship with rarely-seen twin brother

For Scarlett Johansson, starring in Jurassic World: Rebirth is a full circle moment.

For the recent New York City premiere of the summer blockbuster, she had her family by her side, including her Karsten Johansson and Melanie Sloan, and siblings Christian, Adrian, Vanessa, Hunter and Fenan, Hunter being her twin.

And as she continues to promote the movie, which also stars Jonathan Bailey and Mahershala Ali, the JoJo Rabbit actress is reflecting on what a childhood dream it is for both her and her twin brother.

© Dimitrios Kambouris/VF11 Scarlett and Hunter in 2011

Speaking with E! News about her family's reaction to the movie, which is out on July 2, she revealed that her brother "was the loudest audience member."

"I knew that would be the case because he loves Jurassic so much and was like, there for it," she added.

"He would've been there either way because he's a fan and the movie is so explosive," Scarlett then noted, and revealed: "He was literally orchestrating the John Williams music and was just like, so loud."

© Walter McBride Hunter is also an actor

"That was really fun," she went on, and explained that they "saw the movie together when we were 9 or 10 in the theater … and here we are in this full circle moment. It's kind of crazy."

Further reflecting on how special it was to film and be a part of the movie, she recalled: "Even our first day at work, we landed in Krabi, Thailand, took a car to a boat to another car to another boat to this remote island we were shooting on," and added: "By the time we got down to this little jungle path to the beach, you're like, 'Oh my god, it's really Jurassic Park out here!' It's just so embedded in my memory."

© FilmMagic Scarlett at the Jurassic World: Rebirth premiere

Also in attendance at the Jurassic World: Rebirth premiere was Scarlett's husband Colin Jost, who she married in 2020, and with whom she shares son Cosmo, three.

She is also a mom to daughter Rose, ten, who she shares with former journalist turned art curator Romain Dauriac, her husband from 2014 to 2017, and recently opened up about keeping her children out of the spotlight.

© Getty Images She started dating Colin in 2017

Speaking with InStyle about her fame and privacy, Scarlett shared: "If anyone knows me, I definitely over-share. I'm not a closed book, you know?" though added: "But I am a private person in the sense that I value my close friendships. My family is very precious to me, as is their privacy."

"The anonymity of my children is very precious to me," she maintained. "The thing about being a public figure is that the idea of being recognizable and celebrated feels fun, but then you can never stuff it back in the bottle … The reality of it is, there's a massive loss to that, you know? So I think preserving that for as long as possible until it's someone's choice, that's the choice I make as far as my kids go."