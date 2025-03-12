Scarlett Johansson reveals debate with daughter, 10, over stepping into the spotlight

There are some boundaries Scarlett Johansson has to have with her children, especially as they get older.

The Black Widow actress has two kids, Rose, ten, who she shares with former journalist turned art curator Romain Dauriac, her husband from 2014 to 2017, and Cosmo, three, who she shares with husband Colin Jost.

She has always kept her kids out of the spotlight, and as especially her eldest grows up and expresses her wishes to make public appearances, she is reinforcing her stance on keeping her kids as anonymous as possible.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Jenna Bush Hager calls for Scarlett Johansson to become permanent host on The Today Show

Speaking with InStyle about her fame, what she decides to share and not to share — such as speaking out about politics or AI usage concerning celebrities' likeness — Scarlett admitted: "If anyone knows me, I definitely over-share. I'm not a closed book, you know?"

"I'm politically active and vocal about it," she continued, though added: "But I am a private person in the sense that I value my close friendships. My family is very precious to me, as is their privacy."

"The anonymity of my children is very precious to me," she maintained, and further shared how her daughter had recently suggested she participate in some videos for her mom's skincare brand The Outset.

© Getty Images Scarlett with her ex-husband Roman

"I was talking to my daughter the other day, because she said, 'Oh, I would love to make videos for The Outset,'" she said, adding: "She was like, 'Why can't I?' And I said, 'Well, other than the fact that you're ten…"

Scarlett further reflected: "The thing about being a public figure is that the idea of being recognizable and celebrated feels fun, but then you can never stuff it back in the bottle."

© Getty Images The actress and her husband Colin started dating in 2017

"The reality of it is, there's a massive loss to that, you know? So I think preserving that for as long as possible until it's someone's choice, that's the choice I make as far as my kids go."

© Getty Images The couple is based in New York City

And though they keep their children out of the spotlight, they have on occasion given some insight into their personalities. Colin, speaking with E! News last year, remarked: "I cannot believe I have a three-year-old," before sharing: "He is funny. He's sort of shy sometimes, but he's a gregarious little guy. He's fun."

© Getty They keep their children out of the spotlight

As for Cosmo's relationship with his older sister, the doting dad shared: "They get along," revealing: "The two of them spent a lot of time together this summer which was nice for them."

"She's a very nice, loving sister," he went on, and joked: "Normally, she's got her own life, but she was forced to stay with him for a lot of time, and they get along really well."