Scarlett Johansson's husband Colin Jost gives rare insight into son's evolving relationship with older half-sister Rose

Scarlett Johansson's daughter is growing up to be the best big sister her younger half-brother Cosmo could ask for.

The Fly Me To the Moon actress first became a mom when she welcomed daughter Rose, who just turned ten last month, with former journalist turned art curator Romain Dauriac, her husband from 2014 to 2017.

Following her 2020 marriage to Colin Jost, the couple welcomed son Cosmo, who just turned three, and his dad has just given a sweet update about how the siblings are getting along.

Speaking with E! News, Colin, who is premiering the milestone 50th season of Saturday Night Live later this month, first remarked: "I cannot believe I have a three-year-old."

Though both him and Scarlett have always kept their children out of the spotlight, he did give some insight into his personality, and how he may be already taking after him. "He is funny. He's sort of shy sometimes, but he's a gregarious little guy. He's fun," he said.

As for his relationship with his older sister, Colin shared: "They get along," revealing: "The two of them spent a lot of time together this summer which was nice for them."

"She's a very nice, loving sister," he went on, and joked: "Normally, she's got her own life, but she was forced to stay with him for a lot of time, and they get along really well."

Ahead of Cosmo's birth in August 2021, Scarlett had kept her pregnancy a secret. Colin then surprised fans with an August 18 Instagram post that read: "Ok ok we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much," and joked in a hashtag that they "got away" with keeping the news private "for a long time."

One year later, during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2022, the mom-of-two revealed that while many don't pick up on it, both of her children are named after flowers, Cosmo being after cosmos flowers, which are part of the sunflower family.

"Not a lot of people make that connection," she noted at the time, adding: "Cosmo is like, a really sweet little flower, it comes in different shades of orange and yellow," and that it's why Cosmo's older sister Rose "liked it too."

As for glimpses of Rose's personality, Scarlett did tell Ellen DeGeneres about her in 2021: "She's a little bossy — I don't know where she gets it from — and she's very headstrong."

She had previously told the former talk show host in 2018: "She's a very sweet girl," adding: "She's very, very, very, girly. Like painfully girly."