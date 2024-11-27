Scarlett Johansson reveals her 'super close' bond with twin brother and shares surprising detail

Scarlett Johansson delighted fans with a rare and heartwarming insight into her family life during her appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark on Tuesday.

The Black Widow star didn’t just talk about her Hollywood journey as she celebrated turning 40 last week — she also opened up about her twin brother, Hunter Johansson, and even spilled a little tea about his current relationship status.

As the conversation naturally veered toward her twin bond, hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos couldn’t help but ask about the unique connection shared by Scarlett and Hunter, now both in their milestone 40th year. And, as it turns out, Hunter’s love life became a hot topic during the lively chat.

"Do you still have your telepathy?" Kelly, 54, asked, clearly fascinated by the sibling dynamic. Scarlett laughed at the notion and teasingly replied, "Oh my God, you're obsessed!"

The actress added, "You’re obsessed with adult twins!" Kelly didn’t deny it, clarifying her fascination: "Adult twins, specifically. When they’re little, I’m like, 'That’s adorable, but talk to me when you’re a grown-up.'"

As Kelly explained her belief that adult twins have an almost supernatural bond, Scarlett didn’t disagree, but with her signature wit, she added some perspective.

"Of course we know so much about each other because we were, like, in utero together," Scarlett shared. "Which, I’m like, 'Oh yeah, I guess I’ve always had you around.'"

Still, she was quick to balance the romanticized view of twinhood with a dose of reality. "But, he’s also my brother, so he’s also just, like, a dude. So there’s that too," she said, laughing.

"I feel like if we were identical twins, there would probably be more of that mind-body thing, but I look at him, and I’m like, 'You’re also, like, a stinky dude.' So we don’t have as much of that."

Kelly was delighted by Scarlett’s honesty but wasn’t about to let the conversation end there. "So, are you saying you silence the twin telepathy?" Kelly joked, prompting more laughter from Scarlett. "Not at all," she assured, making it clear that she and Hunter share a uniquely close bond.

And then came the revelation that sparked excitement in the studio — and likely among viewers at home. "No, he’s great. We’re super close. My brother Hunter is… he’s a gem," Scarlett said, before dropping the tidbit that Hunter is "also single."

Kelly and Mark lit up at the news, playfully responding that they may have found a potential match for Hunter. Ever the comedian, Scarlett turned to the camera, as if speaking directly to the mystery person, and quipped, "See you next Thanksgiving!"

Scarlett’s affection for her twin was evident throughout the segment, and it’s clear their bond has been a cornerstone in her life. While Scarlett is known for her award-winning career and her marriage to Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost, Hunter has carved out his own path, one that Scarlett clearly admires deeply.

Back in 2020, Scarlett opened up to People about Hunter’s work as the founder of Solar Responders, a nonprofit organization that helps first responders after natural disasters. "If there is a truly altruistic person I know in my life, it’s my brother," she said at the time. "He reminds me to be a better person all the time. I’m incredibly proud of him."