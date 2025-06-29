Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Beyoncé forced to stop hometown Cowboy Carter show due to scary malfunction — fans react
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Julian Dakdouk via PictureGroup/Shutterstock Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, on stage at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. This is the second of six shows here on her critically acclaimed COWBOY CARTER TOUR. Beyoncé "Cowboy Carter Tour" - LONDON, UK - 07 Jun 2025© via PictureGroup/Shutterstock

Beyoncé forced to stop hometown Cowboy Carter show due to scary malfunction — fans react

The "Texas Hold 'Em" singer is back for the final leg of her tour with daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
While Beyoncé may be breaking records this year with the critically acclaimed Cowboy Carter Tour, it's not immune to occasional snafus, like any other global concert tour.

The singer, 43, powered through a potentially dangerous one when she returned to her hometown of Houston, Texas with her show on Saturday, June 28.

As has become a popular staple, the singer closes out each concert with a rendition of the Cowboy Carter power ballad "16 Carriages" while flying around the arena in a prop car, suspended on wires while she herself is harnessed in.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Julian Dakdouk via PictureGroup/Shutterstock Beyoncé Knowles-Carter on stage at NRG Stadium in her home city, Houston Texas ON JUNE 28, 2025. This was the first of two shows here on her COWBOY CARTER TOUR. Beyoncé "Cowboy Carter Tour" - HOUSTON, TX, USA - 29 Jun 2025© via PictureGroup/Shutterstock
Beyoncé was faced with a precarious scenario involving a mechanical car in Houston

However, a social media clip showed that this portion of the concert didn't go to plan, when the car stopped traveling through the audience and instead began tipping over to the side, precariously close to dropping the singer and leaving her hanging.

While maintaining her cool, once Beyoncé realized what was going on, she paused her singing and went: "Stop…stop, stop, stop stop," as the car corrected itself. It began moving to the side as fans reassured the singer by loudly cheering for her.

"Thank y'all for your patience," she told the crowd at NRG Stadium, keeping calm and collected as the car then began moving down back to the stage, and Beyoncé was able to remove her harness and continue the show once again after pausing for a few minutes.

Beyoncé, Rumi and Blue Ivy Carter captured while performing on "The Cowboy Carter Tour," shared on social media© Beyoncé/Instagram
The singer's daughters, Blue Ivy and Rumi, prominently feature in the show

The "Texas Hold 'Em" hitmaker certainly may have kept her cool, but fans definitely couldn't, even when the singer cheekily referenced the moment in her latest social media post, sharing several outtakes from the Houston show, concluding with a photo of her in the car tipped over to the side.

"You boutta get right back in that car tomorrow ain't you," one of her followers commented, with another adding: "The lean was scary but it gave the show an extra sprinkle. I thought it was intentional until it leaned too much and you said 'Stop'. The error made magic though."

Rumi co-ordinated with her mom on the night © HELLO!
Rumi appears with her mom and older sister during performances of "PROTECTOR"

A third wrote: "Sister, I don't wanna see that car tippin on 4-4s anymore. You stay on that ground!" with a fourth then quipping: "GISELLE STOP FLYING ACROSS THE STADIUM PLEASE," using her middle name.

Technical difficulties aside, the Cowboy Carter Tour has been a raging success, having already grossed nearly $270 million worldwide from just 23 shows. Just nine more shows remain (including one more in Houston on Sunday, June 29) before the tour concludes on July 26 at Paradise, Nevada.

Beyonce on stage in mid air in all white© Getty Images
The "Cowboy Carter Tour" will conclude on July 26

Across nine acts, the concert covers almost every single one of her eight studio albums, with space primarily for the parent album, Cowboy Carter, and its predecessor in her planned trilogy, 2022's Renaissance.

Beyoncé's two daughters, 13-year-old Blue Ivy and eight-year-old Rumi, feature as prominent parts of the ensemble, with the former acting as one of the show's backup dancers and the latter making an appearance during her performance of "PROTECTOR." Recent guests on the tour also include "II Most Wanted" collaborator Miley Cyrus and husband Jay-Z.

