Helen Skelton celebrates 'milestone' amid Gethin Jones romance reports

TV presenter Helen Skelton had reason to celebrate this week owing to her father's milestone 70th birthday.

In honour of the special occasion, the mother-of-three uploaded a montage of sweet video clips and photos featuring her three adorable children Louis, Ernie and Elsie.

Amongst the clips, the 41-year-old included pictures of delicious-looking food, a snapshot of her daughter playing giant chess, footage of her son hugging her grandfather, and a glorious picture of Helen, clad in a scarlet dress, posing with Elsie on her hip.

In her caption, Helen wrote: "Belated thanks… @cardenpark for helping us celebrate my Dad's big birthday recently.

"A milestone birthday called for a family weekend away and to say you had something for everyone is an understatement: Five kids who never sit still. Five adults who wanted a treat. Thank you for your patience, the extra touches and the energy you gave to me and mine."

She finished by adding: "Sorry dad for gate crashing what you thought was a weekend of golf. They broke the mould when they made you. Fact. Thank you fam for being the best of the best."

Helen's update sparked a sweet fan reaction in the comments section. One wrote: "So precious", while a second wrote: "Looks like a fab family time creating such special memories", and a third remarked: "Gorgeous", followed by a red heart.

Romance speculation

The former Blue Peter star's wholesome update comes after speculation of a possible romance between Helen and her co-star Gethin Jones reached a fever pitch.

Rumours of a potential romance first swirled after Helen and Gethin were spotted looking very comfortable in each other's company.

In pictures obtained by MailOnline, Helen was seen on Gethin's motorbike while heading for breakfast in Manchester city centre. At the time, HELLO! reached out to Helen and Gethin's representatives for comment.

Back in March, meanwhile, mum-of-three Helen shared a gushing social media post about her co-star Gethin following the pair's roller disco endurance challenge for Comic Relief. She described Gethin as a "legend" and shared her respect for him, writing: "My dear @gethincjones …. You are some man.

"I don't publicly say often enough how much love and respect I have for you my friend because I assume it is well known, but for the record you're a legend and I am beyond grateful to have you by my side on the rink, the sofa and beyond.

She added: "I can gush, he doesn't read beyond one paragraph on an insta post."

While neither Helen nor Gethin have addressed these rumours, it's clear that the pair share an incredibly strong friendship. Helen joined the Morning Live team in 2023 following her stint on Blue Peter, while Gethin has been on the popular show since the beginning, relocating to Altrincham in south Manchester back in 2022.