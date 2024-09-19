Inside Helen Skelton and Dan Walker's sweet decade-long friendship

The popular duo first met over a decade ago when Helen was a presenter on Blue Peter and they were both working on the show's The Big Olympic Tour in 2012.

Speaking about their long-lasting friendship, Dan said in a recent interview: "We've been really good pals for so long and we know what makes each other tick, and we're very comfortable in each other's spaces."



The pair clearly enjoy working together on their Channel 5 show, with Dan telling The Mirror: "What's lovely is we have normal friend conversations about daft stuff while we're walking along filming. We've both said we wouldn't make this show with anybody else because it wouldn't really work because you've got to do it with somebody you feel totally comfortable with, and you can be honest and trust that person."