I witnessed Queen Bey's London rodeo - VIP style

Beyoncé set London alight again with her new Cowboy Carter Tour and the experience was something I will not forget. Hosted in Tottenham Hotspur stadium, the new magnet for major events that come to London, including the NFL, Lady Gaga, The Weeknd and not forgetting home to the Europa League champions Tottenham Hotspur. The 62,850 seat arena was absolutely packed and buzzing with all ranges of cowboy hats as far as the eye can see. Not only was I lucky to see Queen Bee live but also got to experience it with a premium experience.

© Vali Raza Beyonce performing Cowboy Carter tour London

From the offset, getting to the stadium is my only criticism. The closest station being Seven Sisters is usually not too difficult to get to, however, as soon as you leave the underground, you might as well give up on transport and walk the 20 plus minutes to the stadium. On a normal day, the High Street is usually a slow crawl with jammed traffi,c let alone when thousands of fans descend to the area in a space of a few hours and roads to the venue are pedestrianised!

Our Premium Experience

Upon arrival, my Go Privilege Premium Seats package granted me a welcome drink in one of the stadium's many premium lounges. The lounge boasted a fully cashless and tech-integrated system, ensuring swift bar service for both pre and post show drinks. Although tasty, the food portions were small, especially considering the price, however, we had a range of different foods to select from. The whole thing was a wonderful VIP experience, something that added to my wife's excitement, which was already on overdrive.

Lounge Bar Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Beyonce Lights up London

On the day I went, in true classic London form, rain clouds gathered above to sporadically rain. This, however, did not dampen anyone's mood. As soon as Beyoncé appeared, the eruption of noise felt like it was vibrating the whole stadium. We had incredible seats to see the music icon play a 39 song setlist, most of which were from her Cowboy Carter album. With a breathtaking stage production, flawless choreography, and mesmerising vocals, Beyoncé delivered a spectacular three-hour performance. The Texas-born singer treated the audience to riding a mechanical bull, soaring over the stadium in a flying car, and belting out her best-loved tunes from the past two decades.

Beyonce Cowboy Carter Tour on Car

However, the loudest cheers came when Blue Ivy made her many appearances as a backup dancer. Witnessing the mother-daughter performance was something really special, as Blue Ivy clearly seems destined to emulate her mother's career.

Watching Beyoncé perform live was a dream come true for my wife, a lifelong fan since Destiny's Child. While the incredible performances and overall experience were unforgettable, what will truly stay with me is witnessing her burst into tears of joy the moment Single Ladies began.