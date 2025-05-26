Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour in NYC: 4 things the internet didn't prepare me to see

Beyoncé's acclaimed Cowboy Carter Tour finally hit New York City/New Jersey on May 22, setting up for a five-date stint at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

Cowboy hats, chaps, rhinestoned denim and a variety of boots (that came off as soon as the show ended) descended upon New Jersey's premier concert venue to catch the "16 CARRIAGES" singer, 43, bring her nearly three-hour long show to the east coast. And as one of the attendees, I was absolutely not disappointed!

The global icon brings her renowned love for showmanship and production value to the show, even surpassing the sparkly silver motifs of the Renaissance Tour back in 2023, including many pyrotechnics, nine acts of performances, and floating through the crowd on both a horseshoe and a car. Watch one of the show's most touching (and viral) moments in the video below...

WATCH: Rumi joins Beyoncé and Blue Ivy on stage

While I expected to see (and delight in) the appearances of Blue Ivy, 13, as one of the tour's featured dancers and Rumi, seven, running into her mother's arms as she sings their collab "PROTECTOR" (as seen above), there were several parts of the show that I didn't see the internet talk about quite enough. Here are four of the things you may not be expecting to see on the Cowboy Carter Tour…

The Beyoncé Cinematic Universe

© Beyoncé The star leans into her work as an actress and capable filmmaker as well

Although the Renaissance Tour featured several intricate video transitions between acts, the Cowboy Carter Tour goes five steps further, with sections interspersed with fully realized and produced short films, all centering on Beyoncé herself.

From the "attack of the 400 foot cowboy" to the singer playing both herself and a dancer at a peep show, she fully leans into her abilities as an *actress*, at one point even becoming a Billy the Kid-esque cowboy vigilante, strutting into an old-timey saloon in bleached blonde glory.

A tribute to Black Americana

Cowboy Carter as an album serves as a tribute to Black artists and pioneers in the country music industry, a reimagining of the notion of "Americana," and the tour itself heavily leans into that with its many visuals, a lot more than it's actually being let on, if we're being honest, given how moving it is.

© Getty Images The entire show is a touching tribute to the reinvention of Black Americana

And it's not just the video montages that play into that theme, so do the many outfits, laced with American flag colors all over, the American flag test card opening screen, all the way to the ending scene, a huge bust of the Statue of Liberty with a bandana covering its face. The tour is a powerful reminder of Beyoncé's pride in her roots.

Family montages

While Blue and Rumi play a huge part in the show (and certainly are audience favorites, receiving raucous applause each time they appear), the motif of family looms large, most notably in its third and final acts.

© HELLO! Several videos and photos of family memories are shared over the course of the show

After "PROTECTOR," the screen lights up with several photo and video montages featuring Beyoncé and all three of her kids, including the adorable rarely-seen Sir. And before closing out the show, Beyoncé includes a collection of videos spanning her decades in the spotlight, plus her youth in Texas as an aspiring performer, a touching reminder of how far she's come.

The SirDavis placements

One of the more understated parts of the show is its subtle nods to Beyoncé's whiskey brand, SirDavis Whiskey, which was launched in 2024 and inspired by her great-grandfather, a Prohibition-era moonshiner.

© Instagram SirDavis makes its own cameos throughout the concert

Not only does it appear in a few scenes from her short films as she pours herself a glass, at one point early on during the actual concert, she takes a seat on a gold throne and a gold mechanical arm pours her a glass of SirDavis. Now that's class in a glass!