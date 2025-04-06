It's a big day for Beyoncé and her mother Tina Knowles, as their beloved haircare line Cécred is now expanding even further.

The mother-daughter duo founded the beauty company in 2024, inspired by Tina's early career as a hairstylist and her years working on hair for her daughter and Destiny's Child.

Now, the brand will be available at Ulta Beauty, and Tina, 71, celebrated the news with a new message and video of herself with Beyoncé, 43, and other members of their team, see it below…

WATCH: Beyoncé and Tina Knowles celebrate Cécred news

Cécred's new move

"So excited that our incredible hair care line will be available in Ulta Beauty beauty supply," the Knowles family matriarch gushed. "As a hairstylist I love visiting Ulta. It is a wonderland of hair products and the biggest and most extensive collections of hair tools. I could spend hours there."

She expressed just how much the achievement meant for her and Beyoncé just over a year into the business. "If you haven’t tried our Cecred products, then please now you can just walk into the store and get them."

"This is a dream come true for Beyonce and me," Tina continued, then specifically referring to the product being passed around in the clip while also offering fans a unique opportunity.

© Getty Images Beyoncé and Tina Knowles celebrated Cécred's launch at Ulta Beauty

"BTW this hair oil is liquid gold. 'Operation Cecred and Ulta handoff' I am asking you to do a Cecred Handoff video challenge! (Send to my Dm) winner for best video will visit @cecred salon for a hair visit with me! And a complete line of products!!!!"

Fans celebrated the brand's launch at Ulta, with many quickly expressing excitement at being able to access the acclaimed brand's productions with a lot more ease now.

Beyoncé the entrepreneur

The "Texas Hold 'Em" singer, who is slated to embark on the Cowboy Carter Tour on April 28, spoke with GQ recently about her several new business ventures (including SirDavis Whiskey) that coincided with her trilogy of records, with the first two acts being Renaissance and Cowboy Carter.

© Julian Dakdouk/Parkwood Media "This is a dream come true for Beyonce and me."

"I am a musician first," Beyoncé stated. "It has always been my priority. I didn't get into anything that could take away from my artistry until I felt I was solidified as a master at my first love, music."

"When I started my hair care brand, Cécred, I wanted it to be recognized for what it does for real people and their hair," the mom-of-three explained. "When it launched, I made a conscious decision not to appear in the ads."

© Getty Images Beyonce launched Cécred on February 20, 2024

"The brand's first impression needed to stand on its own merit, not be swayed by my influence. I've been using these products for years, so I know firsthand how magical they are."

The Knowles family and authenticity

She further emphasized that business ventures for her stemmed from "authenticity" and a desire to put her name to products that she can see herself in. "I'm drawn to authenticity. I don't waste my time on something unless I'm deeply passionate about it."

© Instagram "I don't waste my time on something unless I'm deeply passionate about it."

"If I don't wake up thinking about it and I'm not going to sleep dreaming about it, it's not for me," Beyoncé added. "My perception of what success looks like, for me, is very different than most. When I commit, I'm 100 percent in."