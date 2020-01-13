Kathy Griffin opens the doors to her incredible LA home – see the exclusive photos She even counts Kim Kardashian among her neighbours

Kathy Griffin has given HELLO! an exclusive look inside her Los Angeles home in a new interview and photoshoot. The comedian married her husband Randy Bick at the lavish property after midnight on New Year's Eve, and said they couldn't think of another place they would rather tie the knot. "Randy and I discussed the ceremony possibilities at length. We kept returning to the same conclusion: it was so much fun and so meaningful to do it here in what we believe is truly a beautiful home, filled with love and humour," Kathy said.

Kathy Griffin gave HELLO! an exclusive look inside her home

It's easy to see why they are so enamoured with the property; located in the star-studded neighbourhood of Bel-Air, it boasts a huge garden, infinity pool and beautiful canyon views, and Kathy counts Kim Kardashian among her former next-door neighbours. As she showed us round her spacious Californian residence, the star – who has modest roots in Illinois – was the first to recognise its grandeur. "I mean, nine bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. Come on. Next door to the Kardashians. It doesn't get more ridiculous."

RELATED: See inside Kathy's former Los Angeles home

Revealing her favourite part of the house, where she has lived for three years, Kathy explained: "I call it the chamber. It's really the master bedroom that has a sitting room, the parlour, and a bathroom and the walk-in closet. Once I close that one door, it's like having an apartment inside my house. There are often times when I’m in bed watching my news, the door's open and Randy's right there in the sitting room watching sports. Or we sit in bed together and watch silly shows. It feels like a sanctuary. And the view is beautiful."

Kathy married her husband Randy at the property on New Year's Eve

The 59-year-old also revealed what originally made her fall for the property. "I didn't think I'd be a gated-community girl but this is the one that checked off every box," Kathy said. "I wanted a place that represented a little sort of sanctuary." Read the full interview and see more photos of Kathy's home in HELLO! magazine, out now.

GALLERY: 35 of the most stylish celebrity living rooms

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.