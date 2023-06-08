Kathy Griffin shares health update: vocal cord paralyzed amid lung cancer battle

The My Life on the D-List star was first diagnosed with lung cancer in 2021

Kathy Griffin is one step closer to making a full recovery from her lung cancer and the vocal cord surgery that came with it.

The comedian, 62, first revealed her lung cancer diagnosis back in August of 2021, sharing a statement on her social media where she wrote: "I've got to tell you guys something. I have cancer. I'm about to go into surgery to have half of my left lung removed. Yes, I have lung cancer even though I've never smoked!

"The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung. Hopefully no chemo or radiation after this and I should have normal function with my breathing. I should be up and running around as usual in a month or less," she said at the time.

The same year, in December, she gave fans the exciting update that she was officially cancer free, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Though at the time she confirmed that the tumor, which she said had been there "for ten years" was fully removed, Wednesday evening she took to TikTok with another update, revealing she had one more surgery to make sure she was in tip-top shape.

Kathy took fans on every step of the way as she underwent vocal cord surgery, first sharing a clip of her pre-op appointment, sitting on a doctor's office chair wearing a fabulous floral coat and shiny red blouse no less.

© Instagram She first announced her diagnosis on August 2021

After sharing that her doctor is a "kickass female voice surgeon," she then shared a video of her having a camera go through her nose and down her throat, and as she shared close-up shots of what her vocal cords looked like, she revealed that her left vocal cord had been paralyzed.

The next clip was then of the star fresh out of her surgery, which was a success. The video sees her still in a hospital bed, with a blue marker drawn on the left side of her neck.

© TikTok The comedian shared a photo with her doctor

She told the camera: "I wanna be in good shape for my big Vegas show on June 17, and this is just part of my recovery post lung cancer surgery."

© Getty Kathy previously confirmed she was cancer free on Jimmy Kimmel Live in December 2021

She excitedly confirmed: "I'm lung cancer free!" before adding: "I'm a little scratchy today but I'll be in good shape."

© TikTok Kathy was candid about her entire health journey

In her caption on TikTok, she wrote: "I so appreciate you guys following along on my journey to get my voice back after lung cancer!!! Thank you so much to Dr. Barbu!!!"

© Getty The star returns to the stage later this month

Her comments section under the post was quickly flooded with supportive messages from fans, who wrote: "Long-time fan here. I wish I could make it to your Vegas show. I know you're going to rock it! You really do sound a lot better. Baby steps!" and: "This is great! And great luck on your show on the 17th!" as well as: "Wishing you a speedy and full recovery!" plus another fan added: "Congratulations! You are on your way to a full recovery!"

