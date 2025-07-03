Clint Eastwood's photos with first wife Maggie are straight out of a movie — see

Clint Eastwood's first marriage to Maggie Johnson may not have been what romance novels are made out of — at least not for her — but their photos together sure are quite movie-like.
The Dirty Harry actor's first marriage came in 1953 when he married the manufacturing secretary-turned-fitness instructor, with whom he shares two of his eight known children, Kyle and Alison, after meeting her on a blind date.
And though the former couple remained together until 1984, it was no secret, neither to the public nor Maggie, that the legendary filmmaker had countless affairs throughout the 30 years they were together, including a lengthy dalliance with stuntwoman Roxanne Tunis from 1959 to 1973, with whom he shares his daughter Kimber Lynn.
Another one of his romances throughout their marriage was to Sondra Locke, who herself was also married, though reportedly in a marriage of convenience. While with her, he had an affair with flight attendant Jacelyn Reeves, the mother of his kids Scott and Kathryn, and while dating Sondra and having an affair with Jacelyn, he also had a relationship with actress Frances Fisher, the mother of his daughter Francesca.
Take a look at some of Clint and Maggie's best photos below.