Clint Eastwood's photos with first wife Maggie are straight out of a movie — see

Maggie Johnson, wearing a swimsuit, is kissed on the nose by her husband, American actor and film director Clint Eastwood, in the garden of their home in Los Angeles, California, 9th June 1956© Getty Images

The Dirty Harry actor had essentially an open marriage to his first wife until their 1984 divorce

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Clint Eastwood's first marriage to Maggie Johnson may not have been what romance novels are made out of — at least not for her — but their photos together sure are quite movie-like.

The Dirty Harry actor's first marriage came in 1953 when he married the manufacturing secretary-turned-fitness instructor, with whom he shares two of his eight known children, Kyle and Alison, after meeting her on a blind date.

And though the former couple remained together until 1984, it was no secret, neither to the public nor Maggie, that the legendary filmmaker had countless affairs throughout the 30 years they were together, including a lengthy dalliance with stuntwoman Roxanne Tunis from 1959 to 1973, with whom he shares his daughter Kimber Lynn.

Another one of his romances throughout their marriage was to Sondra Locke, who herself was also married, though reportedly in a marriage of convenience. While with her, he had an affair with flight attendant Jacelyn Reeves, the mother of his kids Scott and Kathryn, and while dating Sondra and having an affair with Jacelyn, he also had a relationship with actress Frances Fisher, the mother of his daughter Francesca.

Take a look at some of Clint and Maggie's best photos below.

Maggie Johnson, wearing a swimsuit, is kissed on the nose by her husband, American actor and film director Clint Eastwood, in the garden of their home in Los Angeles, California, 9th June 1956© Getty Images

1950s charm

The former couple three years into their marriage.

Clint Eastwood with his first wife Maggie Johnson at their home in the Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, California, circa 1960© Getty Images

Straight out of a catalogue

At their Hollywood Hills home circa 1960.

Clint Eastwood with his first wife Maggie Johnson at their home in the Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, California, circa 1960© Getty Images

At home

Again at their Los Angeles residence circa 1960.

Clint Eastwood (left) with his wife, Maggie (foreground), and friends by a swimming pool, circa 1960© Getty Images

With friends

The couple looks as if they were photographed by Slim Aarons.

American actor Clint Eastwood and his first wife Maggie Johnson shopping for scuba diving equipment, circa 1960© Getty Images

Out shopping

Maggie and Clint trying on some scuba gear.

Clint Eastwood and his wife, Maggie Johnson, attend the West Coast premiere of 'Breakfast at Tiffany's,' held at Grauman's Chinese Theater in Los Angeles, California, 17th October 1961© Getty Images

In the spotlight

Attending the premiere for Breakfast at Tiffany's in 1961.

Clint Eastwood, and his wife, Maggie Johnson, attend the party for the annual celebrity tennis tournament, held at the La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California, 26th June 1971© Getty Images

Groovy 70s

Maggie showing off the best of 1970s fashion.

Maggie Johnson and her husband, American actor and film director Clint Eastwood, playing in the Pro-Celebrity Tennis Classic tennis tournament, at the La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California, 26th June 1971© Getty Images

Ace!

Attending the Pro-Celebrity Tennis Classic tournament in 1971.

Graylen Spencer Eastwood, Clint Eastwood, Director/Producer/Actor, Maggie Johnson seen at Warner Bros. Pictures World Premiere of 'The Mule' at Regency Village Theatre, Los Angeles, 2018© Getty Images

Reunited

The former couple 34 years after their divorce attending the premiere of Clint's movie The Mule, with their granddaughter Graylen Spencer Eastwood, Kyle's daughter.

