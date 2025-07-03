Clint Eastwood's photos with first wife Maggie are straight out of a movie — see

Clint Eastwood's first marriage to Maggie Johnson may not have been what romance novels are made out of — at least not for her — but their photos together sure are quite movie-like.

The Dirty Harry actor's first marriage came in 1953 when he married the manufacturing secretary-turned-fitness instructor, with whom he shares two of his eight known children, Kyle and Alison, after meeting her on a blind date.

And though the former couple remained together until 1984, it was no secret, neither to the public nor Maggie, that the legendary filmmaker had countless affairs throughout the 30 years they were together, including a lengthy dalliance with stuntwoman Roxanne Tunis from 1959 to 1973, with whom he shares his daughter Kimber Lynn.

Another one of his romances throughout their marriage was to Sondra Locke, who herself was also married, though reportedly in a marriage of convenience. While with her, he had an affair with flight attendant Jacelyn Reeves, the mother of his kids Scott and Kathryn, and while dating Sondra and having an affair with Jacelyn, he also had a relationship with actress Frances Fisher, the mother of his daughter Francesca.

Take a look at some of Clint and Maggie's best photos below.

1/ 9 © Getty Images 1950s charm The former couple three years into their marriage.



2/ 9 © Getty Images Straight out of a catalogue At their Hollywood Hills home circa 1960.



3/ 9 © Getty Images At home Again at their Los Angeles residence circa 1960.



4/ 9 © Getty Images With friends The couple looks as if they were photographed by Slim Aarons.



5/ 9 © Getty Images Out shopping Maggie and Clint trying on some scuba gear.



6/ 9 © Getty Images In the spotlight Attending the premiere for Breakfast at Tiffany's in 1961.



7/ 9 © Getty Images Groovy 70s Maggie showing off the best of 1970s fashion.



8/ 9 © Getty Images Ace! Attending the Pro-Celebrity Tennis Classic tournament in 1971.

