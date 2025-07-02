Clint Eastwood's 'addictive' affairs during 30-year marriage and beyond revisited in tell-all book

Having been 95 years on this Earth, and about 70 of them in the spotlight, it comes as no surprise to fans that Clint Eastwood has a playboy past.

The Dirty Harry actor has only been married twice, to Maggie Johnson from 1953 to 1984 and to Dina Eastwood from 1996 to 2014, but has eight known children with six different women.

Moreover, he has an extensive dating history, one that has been marred with public extramarital affairs, and that is now revisited in a new book.

© Getty Images Clint and his first wife Maggie in 1960

On July 1, Shawn Levy, who has previously written biographies on fellow legends Robert De Niro and Paul Newman, released his latest on Clint, titled Clint: The Man and The Movies, which collects both new and old commentary both from Clint himself as well as his past lovers and the mothers of his children.

"By many accounts, including his own, he more or less comported himself as if he were a bachelor," he writes in the book, per People, which also includes a 1963 quote from Clint, who told Photoplay at the time: "One thing [Maggie] had to learn about me was that I was going to do as I pleased."

"She had to accept that, because if she didn't, we wouldn't be married," the quote further reads. Shawn claims in the book Maggie was aware of her husband's several affairs during their 30-year marriage.

© Getty Images With Jacelyn, the mother of two of his kids, in 1987

Another quote reads: "I'm independent, a vagabond, and [Johnson] accepts me as I am and doesn't strangle me with female possessiveness."

Clint, who was 24 years old when he married Maggie, then 22, has owned up to the affairs in the past, and People further reports that for the 1997 book by his authorized biographer Richard Schickel, Clint Eastwood: A Biography, he told the author that the relationships "just became… I don't know… addictive… like you have to have another cigarette."

© WireImage With Frances, their daughter Francesca, and his then-wife Dina in 2005

Clint welcomed his first child, Laurie Murray, in 1954, a year into his marriage to Maggie, though he was unaware of her existence at the time, as she was put up for adoption. She wasn't publicly recognized as his daughter until 2018, and it remains unclear who her birth mother is.

He then welcomed daughter Kimber Lynn, 61, with Roxanne Tunis, a stuntwoman he met and had an affair with while married to Maggie.

© Jerritt Clark Some of his kids in 2017

He welcomed his first child with Maggie over ten years into their marriage, when they welcomed daughter Kyle, 57, in 1968, followed by Alison, 53, in 1972.

Clint is also a dad to Scott, 39, and Kathryn, 37, both of whose mom is Jacelyn Reeves — a flight attendant he met while in a relationship with Sondra Locke, another woman he met while married to Maggie — and lastly Francesca, 31, whose mom is Frances Fisher, who he met while dating Sondra and having an affair with Jacelyn.