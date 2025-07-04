Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom break silence on split and co-parenting daughter Daisy Dove

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have officially ended their romantic relationship after nearly a decade together — but their bond as co-parents remains as strong as ever.

In a heartfelt joint statement released on July 3, the couple revealed that while their engagement has quietly come to an end, their shared devotion to raising their daughter Daisy Dove, 4½, remains their highest priority.

"Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship," the statement began, "representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting."

© FilmMagic Katy and Orlando have confirmed their split

"They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is — and always will be — raising their daughter Daisy Dove with love, stability, and mutual respect."

The update brings a bittersweet close to one of the most high-profile romances in Hollywood — a love story that began at a Golden Globes afterparty in 2016 and led to an engagement on Valentine’s Day in 2019.

© Getty Images Orlando greeted Kim with air kisses and hugs at Jeff and Lauren's wedding

Their relationship was marked by joyful red-carpet moments, travel adventures, and the arrival of their daughter in 2020. Yet behind the scenes, the couple quietly began navigating a new chapter — one rooted in the responsibilities of parenthood.

In recent weeks, signs of change were quietly unfolding. Orlando, 47, posted a series of reflective quotes on his Instagram Stories — including meditations on “new beginnings” and loneliness by Swiss psychiatrist Carl Jung. Katy, 40, meanwhile, returned to the stage on her Lifetimes tour, visibly emotional as she thanked fans during her Adelaide show in late June.

© Instagram Katy and Orlando got engaged in 2019

“Thank you for always being there for me Australia. It means the world,” she told the crowd, her voice thick with emotion, before launching into her anthem “Firework.”

Days later, the singer was seen soaking up the sunshine, smiling for selfies around the Australian coast.

© Getty Images Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom share daughter Daisy Dove

Their decision to share a joint statement is a testament to the strong foundation they’ve built over the years — and how far they’ve come since that first flirtatious encounter back in 2016, when a shared love of In-N-Out burgers sparked an unlikely connection between the chart-topping pop star and the British actor best known for his role as Legolas in The Lord of the Rings.

The couple weathered ups and downs in the spotlight, including a brief split in 2017, before reconciling the following year. In 2019, Orlando proposed with a flower-shaped diamond ring in a dreamy Valentine’s Day helicopter ride — a moment Katy later described as “very James Bond.”

In 2020, they welcomed their daughter Daisy Dove, born during the global pandemic. Rather than announce the news with fanfare, the couple used the birth to spotlight a cause close to their hearts — releasing the first photo of their daughter via UNICEF, where they serve as Goodwill Ambassadors.