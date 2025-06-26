Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Orlando Bloom throws support behind Katy Perry amid breakup speculation
katy perry orlando bloom© FilmMagic

The couple share a four-year old daughter

Faye James
Senior Editor
2 minutes ago
Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's nine-year relationship is on the rocks according to reports, yet the Lords of the Rings actor silently pledged support for his fiancée in an unexpected move. 

Katy took to Instagram to share a video detailing her recent trip to the Australia Zoo in Queensland, which happens to be the same one founded by Steve Irwin.

See the clip below...

WATCH: Katy Perry shares glimpse into incredible collaboration with Robert Irwin

Steadfast support

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom attend the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California© Getty Images
Orlando liked Katy's Instagram video

In the clip the "Firework" singer makes her way around the zoo, feeding kangaroos, giraffes and rhinos, holding koalas and meeting Steve's son Robert Irwin. 

She also held a baby bat named Daisy, the same name as her four-year-old daughter with Orlando. The actor swiftly liked Katy's post, showing support despite the flurry of reports that they had split. 

She looked happier than ever in the video, and wore a checkered cardigan over a black turtleneck paired with blue jeans and a brown beret. 

Katy Perry australia zoo© Instagram
The star stopped by Australia Zoo to see the animals

Eagle-eyed fans pointed out that she was missing her engagement ring in the video, adding fuel to the rumors that they had split after almost a decade together. Katy is in Australia for her Lifetimes tourand was joined by Orlando in Perth over the weekend ahead of her show. 

The father of two was spotted walking around the city with their daughter Daisy hours before Katy was set to perform, and later posted snaps from Kangaroo Island in South Australia.  

He is reportedly on the star-studded guest list for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding, and will attend alone due to Katy's touring commitments. 

A modern love story

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom at the Kering Caring for Women Dinner during New York Ready to Wear Fashion Week held at The Pool on September 9, 2024 in New York, New York© Getty Images
The couple first met in 2016

Katy and Orlando were first linked at a Golden Globes afterparty in January 2016, and quietly dated until their split in March 2017.

The duo reconciled in February 2018 and got engaged on Valentine's Day a year later, in a moment that she revealed was "very sweet". 

"It was Valentine's Day...we went to dinner, and I thought we were going to go see some art after dinner but we pulled up to a helicopter," she said on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon"We landed on a rooftop [in Los Angeles] — my whole family was there, and all my friends. He did so well."

Katy perry and orlando bloom corner of face with ring in view© Instagram
Orlando proposed on Valentine's Day

The couple were set to walk down the aisle, but sadly their plans were foiled when the pandemic hit. 

They announced that they were expecting their first child together in March 2020 when Katy released the music video for her song "Never Worn White", which ended with a clip of the California native holding her baby bump. 

Katy and Orlando welcomed their daughter Daisy in August of that year, and seemed happier than ever with the new addition. 

Secret to success

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom © Getty Images
Orlando admitted that they "continuously put in the work"

The Pirates of the Caribbean star opened up about making their relationship work, sharing on the What Now? podcast that the pair had to "continuously put in the work". 

"I think I just keep coming back to her and trying to hold her hand and walk her back to the sand pit and be like…we're just gonna build a sandcastle," Orlando said. He later told People that their intense schedules forced them to spend time apart, yet only made them stronger. 

"That's part of the job, right?" he said. "You have to do the groundwork together, create the feeling of trust and safety so that you can spend time apart and do everything that you need to do and still feel tethered to that person, so that you can go on a journey together."

